The Horizon Forbidden West cinematic trailer will get you ready to walk a mile in Aloy's shoes - then hop on your pterosaur and soar away, because the ground is for suckers. Rather than attempting to frame the grand narrative of Horizon Forbidden West in the space of just a minute, Sony and Guerrilla wisely opted to make this CGI trailer a brief introduction to the vibes. We follow Aloy from a cliffside encounter, through an underwater excursion, to a battle on a frozen lake, to a contemplative moment at the center of a stampede, to a grand vista of the dilapidated ruins of San Francisco.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO