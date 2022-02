Bill Maher has said he disagrees with the decision to suspend Whoopi Goldberg for her remarks about the Holocaust.The late night host of Real Time discussed the controversy surrounding the Sister Act star, who was suspended from The View after saying the Holocaust “isn’t about race”.Goldberg, who has since issued two apologies, said on Monday’s (31 January) episode of the US talk show: “The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. That’s the problem.”The entertainment star was widely criticised for her...

