ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Cancer-causing chemicals being released into the air in West Virginia

By Corrine Hackathorn
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NdmaG_0eE625Xj00

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) data, toxic, cancer-causing chemicals are being released into the air in the Kanawha Valley at one of the highest rates in the county.

The EPA said the two Union Carbide facilities in Institute and South Charleston release so much ethylene oxide, known as EtO, that the area has a cancer risk more than 300 times higher than the agency’s national benchmark of one in a million.

Ethylene oxide is a colorless, odorless gas that the EPA declared a cancer-causing carcinogen in 2016.

That lack of communication and action to get these cancer-causing chemicals out of the air has left residents like Ferguson feeling ignored and forgotten by the agencies who are supposed to keep them safe.

“I think that the chemical companies, and I think even our leaders haven’t done a good job of helping to inform the populace.” “I feel like Horton Hears a Who very often, and we’re just crying out and nobody can hear us.”

Kanawha Valley resident, Kathy Ferguson

The West Virginia Department Environmental Protection (DEP) and Union Carbide both said in statements that the plants are in compliance with their current EtO emission permits.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 78

Hot Lead
2d ago

This is not "New news". The air and water in the valley has been like this for 50 or more years. Why do you think it's called Chemical Valley. Used to be so bad you could smell it 50 miles away in Beckley(Raleigh county). Where have they been ????

Reply(1)
13
Michael Dwayne Williams
2d ago

Remember the C8 in Parkersburg.....Remember the coal sludge "leak" in Kanawha county...These are the risk the rich take for our lives so they can pay minimum "looks like good money" to those who will suffer later on in life if not sooner, while they make billions....

Reply
15
Wesley Holden
2d ago

Just remember, the Republican controlled WV House of Delegates just passed legislation to lessen inspection standards for oil and gas tanks as well as reducing water quality that will allow more DDT in our streams and rivers. They are doing this because manufacturers feel that current laws for public safety are too stringent.

Reply(7)
9
Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Attorney General reaches Opioid agreement with county and city representatives

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey held a press conference with representatives of county and city officials from throughout West Virginia where they announced the agreement over how to allocate any settlement funds or judgments received in their various suits against opioid makers, distributors, and other parties in the pharmaceutical supply chain. The agreement, called […]
HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

“I am not happy at all”: Rep. McKinley on Mountain State Carbon coke plant closing

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The impacts of the former Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel coke plant closing especially hits home for many West Virginians, including Congressman David McKinley. Congressman McKinley he isn’t happy at all about it. The congressman isn’t just fearing for the 300 plant employees; but for those who supply fuel, maintenance equipment, and the machine […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Institute, WV
City
Charleston, WV
State
Virginia State
City
South Charleston, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Kanawha County, WV
Government
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man, ‘Capt,’ guilty for methamphetamine distribution

Scott Everly, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 37 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Everly, also known as “Capt,” 70, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1000 Feet of a Protected Location.” Everly admitted to selling methamphetamine near […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia rental assistance program extended

An application period for low-income residents in West Virginia to apply for an energy assistance program has been extended to March 18. The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills. The state Department of Health and Human Resources says eligibility for the benefits is based on income, household size and […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

Church partnership brings statewide mission to Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With state after state ditching COVID mandates, there isn’t quite the push for vaccines there once was. A committed West Virginia group is taking the shots directly to the hundreds of thousands still on the fence—-county by county. The Partnership of African-American Churches moved their free clinic down to Wheeling, after […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Hocking Hills State Park in Ohio closed

Hocking Hills State Park is currently closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has closed the state park until further notice due to unsafe trail conditions. Visitors are asked to not enter the park for any reason.  ODNR says trail conditions are being monitored and the park will be reopened when it is safe to […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Cancer#Union Carbide
WTRF- 7News

Do you know what a defibrillator does?

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF) – It could happen to you tomorrow, next week, or just a few minutes from now: You walk into a room and find a co-worker or friend lying on the ground. That’s when the panic sets in—how do you save their life if you don’t know CPR? Luckily, there is another option: […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Steubenville develops a new alert system for city residents

STEUBENVILLE, W.Va.- (WTRF) The city of Steubenville has a new system to get information out to their residents. It’s called alert media! And now anyone can have the latest information regarding the city right at their finger tips. This alert system shares with people emergencies within the city, road closings, and anything else they might […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia prison riot stopped; Reports say

A prison riot was quickly stopped by law enforcement on Tuesday, according to reports from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph The riot occurred at Stevens Correctional Center in Welch late Monday and continued into Tuesday. The report said that inmates took over the third floor of the correctional center but refused to stop and began damaging […]
WELCH, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ultimate fate of Suspension Bridge is still unknown

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – Work is ramping up on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge. Initially they had supply chain issues, having to wait ten to twelve weeks for delivery of components like cables. Now officials say work will get under way in earnest perhaps in late February or early March. They are trying to keep […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Crews respond to fire on Wheeling Island

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Fire Department was called to a house fire on Wheeling Island Thursday night around 6:50pm, initially for a report of smoke inside of a house at 118 North Front Street. Wheeling Public Information Officer Philip Stahl tells us that when crews arrived at the scene they found heavy […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia, the least educated state in America

According to a study done by WalletHub out of all 50 states, West Virginia has ranked the least educated state in America. In this study, all 50 states were compared across 18 metrics that examined the key factors of a well-educated population: educational attainment, school quality, and achievement gaps between genders and races. The top […]
EDUCATION
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man admits to selling cocaine near Hil-Dar

Lorenzo Clark, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 57 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Clark, also known as “Renny,” age 40, pled guilty in November 2020 to one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base within 1000 feet of a Protected Location.” Clark admitted to selling […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Follansbee’s mayor reacts to closing of Mountain State Carbon Coke Plant

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va.- (WTRF)  The mayor of Follansbee is reacted Monday night to last week’s announcement that Cleveland-Cliffs will be ceasing production and permanently closing the Mountain State Carbon coke plant in the city next month. Follansbee Mayor Dave Velegol told 7News that, “The city will survive this and prosper.” At the city council meeting, he […]
FOLLANSBEE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Jail maintenance bills pass in West Virginia house

Legislation to begin to tackle $95 million in overdue maintenance at regional jail facilities and keep a lid on the cost of housing inmates in them is advancing in the West Virginia House of Delegates. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that two measures passed the House Jails and Prisons Committee on Friday, One would preserve the […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy