City of Hutchinson and union have reached agreement
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is set to approve the memorandum of understanding between the city and SEIU local 513, representing 125 of...hutchpost.com
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is set to approve the memorandum of understanding between the city and SEIU local 513, representing 125 of...hutchpost.com
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0