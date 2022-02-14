ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. considers offering Ukraine up to $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees – source

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan told congressional leaders on Monday that the United States was considering...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China says U.S. is exaggerating Russian threat to Ukraine

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China accused the United States of "playing up the threat of warfare and creating tension", as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still massed near Ukraine's borders following Moscow's announcement of a partial pullback. Western nations have suggested arms...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Japan offers Ukraine $100 mln in loans in show of support

TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Japan is ready to extend at least $100 million in emergency loans to Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday, the Japanese government said in a summary of their phone call. The offer comes as Russia has amassed more...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

U.S. sees no sign of Russian pullback near Ukraine -Blinken

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the United States has not seen any pullback of Russian troops from Ukraine's borders and that Moscow has been moving critical units closer to the area. Russia said more of its forces surrounding Ukraine were withdrawing...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
International Business Times

Russia Says It Will Keep Talking Over Ukraine; U.S. Says Threat Building

Russia suggested on Monday that it was ready to keep talking to the West to try to defuse a security crisis, while the United States said Moscow was adding to its military capabilities by the day for a potential attack on Ukraine. Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine

WASHINGTON/KYIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, the United States said on Sunday, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory. Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, which is...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Sovereign#Loan Guarantees#Pentagon#Russia#Reuters#Msnbc
Lebanon-Express

Putin eyes US concessions amid Ukraine tensions

With Russia carrying out a massive military buildup near Ukraine and the West roundly rejecting Moscow's security demands, a window for diplomacy in the crisis appears to be closing. But even as Moscow continues to bolster its forces and holds sweeping war games, President Vladimir Putin is keeping the window open for more negotiations in a calculated game of brinkmanship intended to persuade Washington and its allies to accept Russia's demands. The West fears that a Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent, while Russia maintains it has no plans to do so but wants its security concerns addressed. While individual European countries have a seat at the negotiating table, Matthew Lee, Diplomatic writer for the Associated Press, says Russia mainly wants to deal with the United States.
FOREIGN POLICY
hot96.com

U.S. to pull out its OSCE mission staff from Ukraine – sources

DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) – The United States has decided to withdraw U.S. staff at the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) from Ukraine immediately, two diplomatic sources told Reuters on Saturday, amid fears of a possible Russian invasion. The OSCE did not respond to a request for...
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

China would 'end up owning some of the costs' if Russia invades Ukraine, national security adviser warns

WASHINGTON — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Sunday that China would "end up owning some of the costs" of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has already assembled 70 percent of the forces it would need to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the latest government assessment said late Friday as tensions rise in the region. In a joint statement with Russia last week, China said it opposed NATO expansion, blamed the U.S. for rising tensions and voiced support for the Kremlin's demand for guarantees.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
wtxl.com

Lawmakers discuss developing tensions between Ukraine and Russia

Amid heightened tensions between Ukraine and Russia, lawmakers are looking at the potential implications of the next moves. The Pentagon announced it planned to send forces to Poland, Romania and Germany to bolster NATO's eastern flank, while more forces remain on standby. The U.S. Helsinki Commission, a commission independent of...
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

US, Germany Step Up Pipeline Warnings If Russia Invades Ukraine

The United States and Germany on Thursday warned Russia that a major gas pipeline was at stake if it invades Ukraine, as Washington voiced hope for a diplomatic way out despite frigid statements from Moscow. A day after the United States and its allies formally responded to security demands issued...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy