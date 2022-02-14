U.S. considers offering Ukraine up to $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees – source

With Russia carrying out a massive military buildup near Ukraine and the West roundly rejecting Moscow's security demands, a window for diplomacy in the crisis appears to be closing. But even as Moscow continues to bolster its forces and holds sweeping war games, President Vladimir Putin is keeping the window open for more negotiations in a calculated game of brinkmanship intended to persuade Washington and its allies to accept Russia's demands. The West fears that a Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent, while Russia maintains it has no plans to do so but wants its security concerns addressed. While individual European countries have a seat at the negotiating table, Matthew Lee, Diplomatic writer for the Associated Press, says Russia mainly wants to deal with the United States.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 5 DAYS AGO