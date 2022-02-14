Philadelphia Firefighters’ And Paramedics’ Union Sues City Over COVID Vaccine Mandate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia is starting a new six-week incentive program to get more people vaccinated. Residents who are fully vaccinated in a participating health department clinic will qualify to receive a $100 gift card. The announcement was made Wednesday as the city said they would be easing vaccine restrictions, including lifting the vaccine mandate to eat inside restaurants. After you receive your shot at a participating location, you’ll have to register to receive the incentive. The $100 will be delivered as a virtual gift card via email or as a physical gift card through the mail. Up to 20,000 $100 incentives are available. To be eligible to receive an incentive you must receive the dose that makes you fully vaccinated at the time you sign up. The Health Department vaccine clinics that will be giving away incentives will be listed on the Health Department’s Twitter account the morning of the clinic, and a full, regularly updated list can be found here. You can register to get a vaccine dose here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO