Philadelphia Firefighters’ And Paramedics’ Union Sues City Over COVID Vaccine Mandate

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Philadelphia firefighters and paramedics are suing over the city’s COVID vaccine mandate, claiming the city implemented the requirement 48 hours before the deadline and calling it “one-sided.” The Philadelphia Firefighters’ and Paramedics’ Union, Local 22, filed the complaint Thursday....

