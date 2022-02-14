ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jozy Altidore completes New England Revolution transfer

By Chris Smith
 2 days ago

The New England Revolution have completed the signing of striker Jozy Altidore from Toronto FC. Altidore's TFC contract was due to run through the 2023 MLS season but the club used their one off-season buyout to release him from the deal....

Boston Globe

Revolution add roster depth with signing of veteran Jozy Altidore

It has been a while since Jozy Altidore scored a goal at Gillette Stadium. Now, Altidore could have plenty of chances, after being signed to a long-term contract as a free agent with the Revolution Monday. Altidore, 32, had two years remaining on a deal valued at $3.6 million annually...
Boston

Revolution sign forward Jozy Altidore to three-year contract

According to New England, Altidore's former team "will remain responsible for a portion of the player’s salary through 2023." The Revolution have officially added more goal-scoring ability to an already potent attack, announcing on Monday the signing of forward Jozy Altidore to a three-year deal. Altidore, 32, arrives in...
Jozy Altidore
Bruce Arena
thebentmusket.com

Jozy Altidore doesn’t plan on reaching out to Taylor Twellman

Jozy Altidore and Taylor Twellman’s relationship is well documented and New England Revolution fans shouldn’t expect things to change now that the striker joined the club. Altidore met with the media on Tuesday for the first time as a Revolution player and was asked by WPRO’s Tom Quinlan about his relationship with the club legend.
theScore

Altidore joins Revolution after TFC buyout

The New England Revolution announced the arrival of Jozy Altidore on Monday, signing the American forward to a contract through 2024. Altidore completed the move as a free agent after Toronto FC announced Monday that they bought out the 32-year-old, exercising their one offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract. "I...
BBC

Inter Milan v Liverpool: Team news

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has travelled with the Reds as Jurgen Klopp's side prepare for their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie with Inter Milan at the San Siro. Henderson suffered a knock to the knee in the 1-0 win over Burnley on Sunday but manager Klopp confirmed the midfielder is...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Champions League resumes, Man U seeks 1st win in 4

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Three of the competition’s top teams are in action in the first games in the last 16. The headline match of the round is Paris Saint-Germain versus Real Madrid, which sees Lionel Messi go up against the team he caused so much pain in the Spanish league with Barcelona. Now Messi is at PSG and looking to lead the French team to a first Champions League title as part of an exciting front three that also contains Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. All three are expected to play while Madrid could start without star attacker Karim Benzema, who is working his way back from a hamstring injury and might have to settle for a place on the bench. The other match sees Manchester City, the beaten finalist last season and a leading contender again this year, play away to Portuguese team Sporting in what should be a mismatch. City is without first-choice right back Kyle Walker, who is suspended, and injured forwards Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus, but is otherwise in great shape against a side that hasn’t reached this stage since 2008-09.
90min

FC Cincinnati 2022 MLS season preview: Tactics, predicted XI, predictions

FC Cincinnati have endured an utterly forgettable first three years in Major League Soccer but optimism is as high as ever heading into 2022. The 2019 expansion team have finished bottom of the overall standings in all three of their MLS campaigns so far, running up some unwanted records for goals conceded and scored, losing streaks, and other metrics.
cbslocal.com

New England Revolution Reveal Club’s New Primary Jersey

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution have a new look. The Revs unveiled the club’s new primary jersey on Tuesday. The new jersey, named “Liberty,” will be the club’s primary kit during the 2022 season. The bespoke pattern on the jersey is inspired by Boston’s Freedom Trail, a walking trail through the heart of Boston encompassing 16 historical sites from the American Revolution.
90min

Toronto FC loan Auro to Brazilian Serie A side Santos FC

Toronto FC will loan full back Auro to Brazilian Serie A side Santos FC for the remainder of the 2022 season, the club announced Monday. The Brazilian side holds the option to purchase. Auro has played an integral role in Toronto’s backline since arriving in 2018 from Brazilian Serie A...
90min

Sporting Kansas City sign Montenegro striker Nikola Vujnovic on loan

Sporting Kansas City have signed Montenegro national team striker Nikola Vujnovic on loan from Serbian side FK Vozdovac with a purchase option after the 2022 MLS season. The news comes after a previous team roster change, waiving homegrown players Grayson Barber and Tyler Freeman. Vujnovic joins Sporting KC after a...
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Liverpool Weighing Up A Summer Move For Serie A Star, Will Face Competition From Atletico Madrid & Juventus

After the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto in the January transfer window, Liverpool are now setting their sights on Serie A for a possible next move according to a report. The Reds made their move for the Colombian international after Tottenham Hostpur had bid for him, forcing Liverpool to bring forward their interest for a player that was earmarked as a summer target originally.
90min

Chicharito on his MLS career: "I strive to be the best version of myself every day."

Ahead of the 2022 Major League Soccer season, LA Galaxy’s Chicharito has set his sights on one thing: bringing home the sixth championship. The Chicharito spoke exclusively with 90min on the expectations of the upcoming season, his take on the American league and journey with LA Galaxy so far. After having featured in the English Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga, Chicharito is finding his rhythm in Major League Soccer.
90min

Seattle Sounders sign defender Jackson Ragen through 2022 MLS season

Seattle Sounders acquired defender Jackson Ragen through the 2022 Major League Soccer season with options for 2023 and 2024. To sign the player, Seattle sent a natural third-round pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft to the Chicago Fire for his College Protected Period Priority. The Fire originally secured Ragen through the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, picking him up with the Number 33 overall pick.
90min

Orlando City sign forward Jack Lynn

Orlando City have added forward Jack Lynn to the roster ahead of the 2022 MLS season. He joins through the upcoming campaign, with club options from 2023 to 2025. Lynn was Orlando’s first-round selection during the 2022 Major League Soccer SuperDraft. “We’re thrilled to get Jack signed before the...
90min

Sporting Kansas City waive homegrown players Grayson Barber & Tyler Freeman

Sporting Kansas City has waived homegrown forwards Grayson Barber and Tyler Freeman from the roster ahead of the 2022 Major League Soccer season. 21-year-old Greyson Barber featured in nine regular-season games in 2021. He signed a professional contract with Sporting KC after playing college soccer at Clemson University. On the...
