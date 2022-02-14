Net-Zero Transition Reprices Assets

People that believe that legacy banks will be disrupted and bypassed by digital alternatives should invest in Sofi. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is an interesting investment for those people that think that over the next decade many of the legacy banks will be disrupted and bypassed by digital alternatives called neobanks. At the present time, SoFi has been identified as a neobank that has the best opportunity to compete against legacy banks and win significant market share. While most neobanks have chosen to simply specialize in one area, SoFi has taken the approach of building out a large suite of financial products that serve customers much better than than the digital products from legacy banks.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO