Questionable officiating was one of the biggest storylines to this year’s Super Bowl, with two plays standing out among the rest of the crowd when it came to missed calls. One of those was an apparent offensive pass interference that did not get called on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins after he seemingly grabbed the facemask of Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey. The league has now commented on the no-call that had social media buzzing during the game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO