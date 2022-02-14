ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamal Holmes Charged With Attempted Murder After Sextuple Stabbing Inside Kensington Home

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man faces numerous charges, including attempted murder, after Philadelphia police say he stabbed six of his family members as they slept in their Kensington home. Jamal Holmes, of North Front Street, was arrested shortly after the incident.

On Feb. 11, officers arrived at the home to find six people stabbed and Holmes with two knives. Authorities said some of the victims were stabbed in the arms, forehead, and back.

All victims are between ages 26 and 46. Three of the victims were in critical condition as of Friday. There has been no update on the victims’ condition.

Investigators believe all the victims were stabbed while in their beds.

Holmes is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, and other related offenses.

