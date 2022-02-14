ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

How much do you remember about City's Champions League group games?

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's almost time for the knockout stage of the Champions...

www.bbc.co.uk

Sports Illustrated

What Liverpool's Champions League Win at Inter Says About Its Depth, Character

Jürgen Klopp observed last week that this is the strongest squad he has ever worked with, and it’s probably just as well. Liverpool ended up beating Inter Milan on Wednesday, 2–0, a first-leg lead that should be enough to secure its place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. But Liverpool was severely tested, and it was only after four substitutions that the game shifted decisively in favor of the Premier League side.
Sporting News

PSG vs. Real Madrid time, TV channel, stream, lineups, betting odds for Champions League match

It's the clash of the titans in the Champions League, as 13-time winners Real Madrid face a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16. The Parisian side only managed to win three of its six group games, leaving them in second position behind Manchester City, while Real Madrid topped their group, five points clear of Italian champions Inter Milan.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Champions League resumes, Man U seeks 1st win in 4

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Three of the competition’s top teams are in action in the first games in the last 16. The headline match of the round is Paris Saint-Germain versus Real Madrid, which sees Lionel Messi go up against the team he caused so much pain in the Spanish league with Barcelona. Now Messi is at PSG and looking to lead the French team to a first Champions League title as part of an exciting front three that also contains Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. All three are expected to play while Madrid could start without star attacker Karim Benzema, who is working his way back from a hamstring injury and might have to settle for a place on the bench. The other match sees Manchester City, the beaten finalist last season and a leading contender again this year, play away to Portuguese team Sporting in what should be a mismatch. City is without first-choice right back Kyle Walker, who is suspended, and injured forwards Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus, but is otherwise in great shape against a side that hasn’t reached this stage since 2008-09.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Bayern and Liverpool in Champions League action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Austrian champion Salzburg could be in for a furious reaction from Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga leader’s surprise 4-2 loss at promoted Bochum on Saturday. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann on Tuesday agreed with former Bayern president Uli Hoeneß that perhaps things had been going too well for his team, that the players had become comfortable and complacent. “I heard the atmosphere in the team is very good – perhaps too good,” Hoeneß said. Nagelsmann agreed that there may have been a lack of competition in the team with Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies all unavailable, but he expects his fit players to compensate. “The funny thing is we only have these discussions after defeats,” Nagelsmann said. “We’re usually capable of scoring more goals than we concede.” Bayern will also be without captain Manuel Neuer in Austria. Neuer underwent surgery on a troublesome knee problem and Bayern expects the Germany goalkeeper to be fit again for the semifinals — providing Salzburg doesn’t cause another upset. The other game sees Liverpool make a quick return to the San Siro to play Inter Milan. The six-time champions played there in their final group game, beating AC Milan to complete a sweep of six wins in the group stage — the first English team to do so. Jordan Henderson might miss out after hurting his knee over the weekend, but manager Jurgen Klopp has plenty of options in perhaps his strongest squad in his time at Liverpool. Inter is back in the last 16 for the first time since 2011-12 and will be without Italy midfielder Nicolò Barella, who is suspended.
Daily Mail

The pressure is on Mauricio Pochettino with the PSG boss expected to finally deliver the Champions League glory the club's Qatari owners crave… and Man United's chiefs will be watching mouth-watering last-16 clash with Real Madrid very closely

Mauricio Pochettino valiantly tried to deflect some of the pressure but the Paris Saint-Germain boss was fooling nobody. 'PSG have been waiting to win this tournament for over 50 years. We are the challengers - it's the opponents who have made a habit of winning the competition,' he said on the eve of their mouth-watering Champions League tie with Real Madrid.
Daily Mail

'You want substitutions to come on and make an impact and they did': Robbie Fowler praises Jurgen Klopp for his second-half changes which turned the game in Liverpool's favour in 2-0 victory over Inter Milan

Robbie Fowler has lauded Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his second-half changes which helped turn the game in their favour against Inter Milan. The Reds were on the back foot for long periods of their 2-0 victory over Inter Milan, with the Serie A champions putting them under immense pressure particularly at the start of the second-half.
The Independent

Is Sporting vs Man City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Sporting CP host Manchester City in the Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday night, with the Portuguese side hoping their home form can keep them in the running to reach the quarter-finals.The Liga NOS champions won two of their three home group stage games and have won nine of 11 domestically this term to sit second in the table - though Premier League champions City represent a real step-up in opposition quality.LIVE - Sporting Lisbon vs Man City: Build-up to Champions League Pep Guardiola’s team were beaten finalists last season and will want to go one better finally, as...
ESPN

Barcelona's Xavi: Hearing Champions League music made me 'angry' ahead of Europa League bow

Xavi Hernandez has said he is still angry that Barcelona are no longer in the Champions League but added he is working hard to return the club to Europe's premier competition. Barca were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage this season, finishing below Bayern Munich and Benfica, and kick off their first Europa League campaign since 2004 at Camp Nou against Napoli on Thursday.
