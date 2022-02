The government of Cambodia has delayed implementation of its National Internet Gateway – because it is yet to acquire the equipment needed to operate the service. The Gateway was announced in February 2021 and quickly attracted criticism on the basis its enabling legislation gives the regime – which has banned opposition parties from contesting elections – the power to force all internet traffic to or from the country, and within its borders, to pass through the Gateway. Human-rights organisations, big tech, and the United Nations all interpreted the law as conferring broad surveillance powers that have the potential to be employed as a means to suppress free speech and political opposition.

