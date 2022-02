America is no longer leading on the world stage in one crucial metric. We’ve lost game-show-host supremacy. On “Jeopardy!,” the standard-bearer for American quiz shows, star power has been outsourced to the contestants. And recent long-running champions Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio lent energy that had otherwise been missing. The recent endless cycling through “Jeopardy!” guest hosts having ended in a fiasco and then a compromise has left Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, dividing the role, adrift. Both are competent (and were among the more adept options offered up in the season-long talent search), but this viewer, at least, felt somewhat wrung out by the show’s constantly shifting tones and the drama of its hopscotching between emcees and the firing of Mike Richards. The flagship trivia show in this country often feels chastened and a bit wan.

TV SHOWS ・ 14 DAYS AGO