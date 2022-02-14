‘Ghostbusters’ Star Ernie Hudson ‘Deeply Saddened’ by Loss of Director Ivan Reitman

Just after the announcement of Ivan Reitman’s death, actor Ernie Hudson shared a special tribute to the late Ghostbusters director.

Speaking about the Ghostbusters director’s passing, Hudson stated, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of Ivan Reitman. Truly a great man and filmmaker who I had honor and privilege of knowing and working with. Deep condolences to Jason and the entire family. May he RIP.”

As previously reported, Reitman passed away at the age of 75. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the family of the Ghostbusters director issued a statement about his death. “Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life. We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

Sony film head, Tom Rothman, also issued a statement. “Tonight, the lady with the torch weeps, as do all of us at Columbia [Pictures, the studio that served as home to the Ghostbusters franchise] and film lovers around the world. Ivan Reitman was an inseparable part of this studio’s legacy. But more than that he was a friend. A great talent and an even finer man; he will be dearly missed. We send his family all our condolences.”

Ivan Reitman Stated That Filming ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife” Was a Personal and Sometimes Tear-Inducing Experience

During an interview with the Hollywood Reporter last fall, Ivan Reitman opened up about working on Ghostbusters: Afterlife. “It was a very personal and sometimes tear-inducing experience. The day that [Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson] showed up for the first time, and were just checking stuff out. It was just extraordinary. Just feeling the vibe. Not just for me. But I felt it in the crew and cast. It felt everywhere”

Director of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ivan’s son, Jason Reitman also stated that he wasn’t going to do the film unless Harold Ramis’ family were comfortable with the portrayal of the late actor. Ramis notably passed away in 2014. “Everyone has a favorite Beatle. And everyone has a favorite Ghostbuster. My favorite was always Egon.”

The Ghostbusters director then stated that there was something really lovely about Egon. “I think a lot of people can relate to. And that is Egon struggled to communicate with the world. And we wanted to create in Phoebe (McKenna Grace) a character in just the same way. A 12-year-old girl, who, like all Ghostbusters, is an outsider. Who became a hero by putting on the proton pack.”

Co-writer of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Gil Kenan, added, “We had to be aware of the essential elements of a Ghostbusters film and new opportunities.”