Power Outage Reported in Umauma Area

(Beaver County, Pa.) Penn Power reported this morning that less than 5 customers in our area have been affected by the storm. Duquesne Light issued an update a short time ago that in their service area there are 3,000 outages mostly here in the county The spokesperson said in an email most of the outages can be attributed to tree branches falling on power lines from the heavy snow and ice. Crews are continuing to work around the clock until service is fully and safely restored. Customers are being made aware some response times may be delayed because of potential hazardous conditions..

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO