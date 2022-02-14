ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress in her new film ‘Marry Me’ weighed almost 100 pounds

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

If there’s one thing Jennifer Lopez is going to do, is make sure every detail of her performance looks perfect and stunning, and whether is preparing for a role or rehearsing the choreography multiple times, we can count on her always serving looks while doing it.

The 52-year-old superstar, who previously shared her thoughts on how her character in the highly anticipated movie ‘Marry Me’ came to life, has the most incredible outfit changes in the movie, including the gorgeous wedding gown she wears in a very emotional scene that involves Maluma’s character, her fiance in the film.

Now her costume designer Caroline Duncan is revealing part of the intricate process and some interesting details about the dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EjrjH_0eE5rbE900

The bridal gown, which has nine layers of silk taffeta, horsehair, and tulle, was adorned with crystals, ruffles, silver, and lace embroidery, making it “extremely heavy,” and requiring a whole team of people to help the Hollywood star get ready.

“The dress weighed 95 pounds and required five people to transport it and an entourage to get Jennifer in and out of it, but it gave the dress that volume,” Caroline shared, and if you think it seems a little excessive, that’s because the designer wanted viewers to get a sense of how the character is feeling during the emotional scene.

“First, you see her get into the car, and it’s a symbol of how that wedding had gotten too big, and it wasn’t honest and has taken over her ability to see who she was marrying,” she continued, “Later, you see her in the bedroom alone on what should have been her wedding night, and here she is trapped in this claustrophobic dress that’s like the concert — bigger than she is. It’s the loneliest shot in the movie.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YCOyp_0eE5rbE900

The outfits in the movie seem to be incredibly important, as they give insight into the storyline, including the different color-schemes in the wardrobe Jennifer wears as she starts catching feelings for her new husband, going from monochromatic looks to softer blues and pinks.

