With the slogan, "U.S. Government can do alone to reduce illegal immigration", the United States Minority Chamber of Commerce announces the Hiring Foreign Employees Services to bring workforce from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.
U.S. Employers can take advantage Start hiring skilled workers very talented, cheap and efficient. All foreign participate will have a solid background, screened and cultural orientation to qualified. The visa authorization H-2B allow labor for 6 months and renewable. The Chamber will prepare a "Temporary Season U.S. Job Fair"...www.atlantanews.net
Comments / 0