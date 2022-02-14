ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Tom Izzo speaks ahead of Penn State game

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uuRis_0eE5qlwm00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo is going to be speaking to the media Monday ahead of their game against Penn State.

The Spartans are now 19-6 on the season and 9-4 in Big Ten play after beating Indiana 76-61 on Saturday. Malik Hall was the star of the day with 18 points and 6 rebounds for the Spartans.

Next up, the Spartans will hit the road for a trip to Happy Valley to face-off with 9-12 Penn State. That game tips off at 6:30 p.m.

After the game against PSU, the Spartans have another tough stretch in their schedule.

On Saturday, the Spartans will host No. 13 Illinois, then head to Iowa, host No. 3 Purdue, and then head to Ann Arbor for a matchup with their rival Michigan.

MSU baseball coach Jake Boss and MSU hockey coach Danton Cole are also speaking at the press conference today.

Izzo is expected to be at the podium at 12:00 p.m.

You can watch the whole press conference at the top of the page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLNS

Player of the Week: Watters is more than a hooper

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – For those who have followed Lansing Catholic sports over the last four years you’ve probably heard the name, Alex Watters. The senior point guard is not only having an outstanding basketball season but he was also a 6 Sports Player of the Week during the football season, a few weeks before […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
State
Illinois State
East Lansing, MI
Basketball
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
East Lansing, MI
Sports
WLNS

Michigan man wins $1.5M on free Super Bowl bet

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There may be one person more excited than any Los Angeles Rams player about their Super Bowl win yesterday. A player on DraftKings Sportsbook used a Million Dollar Free Bet to bring home $1.5 million, thanks to a Los Angeles Rams win. The crazy part is the player waited until the […]
GAMBLING
WLNS

Shiffrin fastest in training ahead of next Olympic race

The two-time Olympic champion so far has failed to win a medal at the Beijing Games, skiing out in the giant slalom and the slalom — the two events she has gold medals in — and finishing ninth in the super-G and 18th in Tuesday’s downhill.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Izzo
Person
Danton Cole
WLNS

Nick Baumgartner welcomed home after Winter Olympics win

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – Snowboarder and Iron River native Nick Baumgartner was welcomed back to the Upper Peninsula on Monday after winning gold at the Winter Olympics in the mixed snowboard cross with Lindsey Jacobellis. After returning to U.S. soil, Baumgartner made his way back to Iron County. Signs, balloons, and cheering fans lined […]
IRON RIVER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Spartans#Psu#Purdue#Msu#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

US wins gold, silver in ski slopestyle

Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men’s Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he completely stopped his rotation mid-air and went the other direction.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
WLNS

MDARD classifies methomyl as restricted use pesticide

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Gary McDowell issued an order declaring all formulations of the insecticide methomyl as a restricted use pesticide. The declaration comes after a report made to the department about widespread misuse of the product, which is highly toxic to humans and other mammals. The […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Williamston Schools repeal mask mandate

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Williamston Community Schools board of education unanimously voted to repeal its mask mandate for Pre-K through 6th-grade students tonight. The motion would allow the superintendent to reinstate a mask requirement if necessary. School board members cited the availability of vaccines as a reason to repeal the mask requirement. The full […]
WILLIAMSTON, MI
WLNS

WLNS

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy