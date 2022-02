Inglewood, Calif. — One drive for the ultimate prize. One throw to win it all. It’s what Matthew Stafford craved all those years in Detroit, to prevail in the thickest pressure. And now here he was, as thick as it gets, trailing in the Super Bowl, 79 yards from the end zone, 6 minutes left. Who knows, maybe those comebacks — large and small — with the Lions prepared him for this. Or maybe he’d been preparing his whole life.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO