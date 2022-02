LOS ANGELES—Officials of Island Hospitality Management announced that it has taken over management of the 170-suite Home2 Suites by Hilton Woodland Hills Los Angeles. “We continue to specialize in quality assets in markets with high barriers to new entry with multiple demand generators that are better able to weather market fluctuations,” said Gregg Forde, COO and EVP, Island Hospitality Management. “The Home2 Suites by Hilton Woodland Hills Los Angeles marks our third Home2 and our 30th Hilton-branded property in a state where we’ve operated successfully for many years. Our familiarity with the brand and the area will allow us to ramp up the hotel more expeditiously as we are able to share best practices and economies of scale. This will allow us to better serve the business and leisure guests who seek the additional space and amenities provided by an extended-stay product like the Home2.”

