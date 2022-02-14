Mystics sign PG Rui Machida of Japan

The Wizards’ once promising season has so far produced more misery than success. The team that started 10-3 imploded, and Washington’s best player and center piece, Bradley Beal, is out for the season following a wrist injury and subsequent corrective surgery. But Wizards players and front office staff believe their recent trades at the NBA deadline can help them finish the season strong and build for the future. On Valentine’s Day, the Wizards beat the Detroit Pistons, 103-94, to improve their record to 26-30 this season, tied for 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The team is 2-1 since the Feb. 10 deadline.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO