Mystics sign PG Rui Machida of Japan

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Mystics announced the signing Monday of Japanese point guard Rui Machida. Machida, 28, led Japan to a silver medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. "Rui is a very exciting signing for us. She...

