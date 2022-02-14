Watch: Lita’s intense workout for Becky Lynch match at WWE Elimination Chamber

Raw's Elimination Chamber go-home show took place in Indianapolis, Indiana last night. The opening segment of the show featured all six wrestlers who will be taking part in Saturday's Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship. When Brock Lesnar came out to the ring, he disrespected Austin Theory by putting his coat and cowboy hat on him. Theory then made the mistake of trying to attack Lesnar from behind. Lesnar laid out Theory with German suplexes, gave him an F5, and mocked Theory by taking a selfie with him.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO