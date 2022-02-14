Watch: Lita’s intense workout for Becky Lynch match at WWE Elimination Chamber

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. – The Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW opens live on Syfy as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
WWE star Lita sat down with Denise Salcedo to detail how her recent run with WWE came together. Lita was part of the 2022 Royal Rumble match, and appeared on Smackdown building to the event, and she told Salcedo she got the call from WWE while she was already training for a return.
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Brock Lesnar wiped out Austin Theory and Seth Rollins battled Randy Orton in the main event of Raw. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and his manager MVP kicked off the show on Monday and were subsequently interrupted by each of Lashley's upcoming Elimination Chamber match opponents including Rollins, Riddle, Theory and AJ Styles.
While speaking with Sports Illustrated ahead of her Raw Women's Championship match against Becky Lynch, Lita revealed that she has no current plans with WWE past Elimination Chamber. "Currently, I was just asked to do this match," Lita said when asked if we could be seeing her past Saturday's pay-per-view....
Bianca Belair is one of the most impressive superstars in WWE currently. Her rise in the women’s division has been phenomenal and her performances have been great since her debut. The power she possesses is unmatchable and she has proven to be the EST of WWE. But one thing...
During a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE Hall of Famer Lita commented on being a big supporter of Becky Lynch, potentially having a longer run in WWE after Saturday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On...
Last year Becky Lynch made her surprise return at the SummerSlam pay-per-view, and she immediately challenged SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to a title match. Lynch squashed the champion in 26 seconds and she managed to win the title in her big return match. Following the pay-per-view there was...
CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
Ronda Rousey will team with Naomi to face Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville in a tag team match at Elimination Chamber coming up this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Because of the long travel schedule, WWE has already taped this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, which featured a contract signing segment between the four women. Unfortunately, footage from the segment has already made its way online via fan recordings and it appears something went wrong with the interaction between Rousey and Flair.
Elimination Chamber is coming up on Saturday, but before the WWE Universe can get there, they had to make it through another edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. There was a lot that needed to happen between now and then, but everything set the path for this weekend’s event on Peacock.
During this week’s episode of RAW, several therapy session segments featuring Bliss aired. During the final one, the therapist declared that she had been “cured” as long as she has Lilly around her. Additionally, Bliss has been announced as the final entrant in the women’s Elimination Chamber...
Raw's Elimination Chamber go-home show took place in Indianapolis, Indiana last night. The opening segment of the show featured all six wrestlers who will be taking part in Saturday's Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship. When Brock Lesnar came out to the ring, he disrespected Austin Theory by putting his coat and cowboy hat on him. Theory then made the mistake of trying to attack Lesnar from behind. Lesnar laid out Theory with German suplexes, gave him an F5, and mocked Theory by taking a selfie with him.
WWE are planning to edit out a botched contract signing segment, which includes Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair - reports suggest. Vince McMahon's promotion taped the latest episode of SmackDown, which airs on Friday, because camera crew had to travel to Saudi Arabia for Saturday's Elimination Chamber. Rousey will be...
WIth the Elimination Chamber event less than one week away, WWE Raw heads to Indianapolis with the members of the locker room looking to make final statements. Those looking to make such statements include one of WWE's biggest stars in Brock Lesnar, who will be at the event before challenging for the WWE championship in the Elimination Chamber on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.
Alexa Bliss was announced as the final confirmed entrant in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match on the Feb. 14 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. The Elimination Chamber premium live event takes place this Saturday, and WWE used the Feb. 14 edition of Monday Night Raw to further fill out the match card.
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Ronda Rousey will compete at Elimination Chamber with one arm tied behind her back. PWInsider is reporting that WWE will add the stipulation for Rousey after she commented about being able to win her match with Naomi against Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville with one arm.
