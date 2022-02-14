ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Watch: Lita’s intense workout for Becky Lynch match at WWE Elimination Chamber

Yardbarker
Watch WWE Hall of Famer Lita prepare to face Becky...

www.yardbarker.com

wrestlinginc.com

Lita Details The Moment WWE Asked Her To Wrestle Becky Lynch

WWE star Lita sat down with Denise Salcedo to detail how her recent run with WWE came together. Lita was part of the 2022 Royal Rumble match, and appeared on Smackdown building to the event, and she told Salcedo she got the call from WWE while she was already training for a return.
WWE
UPI News

WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar takes out Austin Theory, Seth Rollins prevails

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Brock Lesnar wiped out Austin Theory and Seth Rollins battled Randy Orton in the main event of Raw. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and his manager MVP kicked off the show on Monday and were subsequently interrupted by each of Lashley's upcoming Elimination Chamber match opponents including Rollins, Riddle, Theory and AJ Styles.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Lita says she has no current plans with WWE past Elimination Chamber

While speaking with Sports Illustrated ahead of her Raw Women's Championship match against Becky Lynch, Lita revealed that she has no current plans with WWE past Elimination Chamber. "Currently, I was just asked to do this match," Lita said when asked if we could be seeing her past Saturday's pay-per-view....
WWE
Becky Lynch
PWMania

LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – February 14, 2022. – The Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW opens live on Syfy as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. – We go right to the...
WWE
#Wwe Elimination Chamber#Combat
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
ComicBook

Ronda Rousey's Upcoming WWE SmackDown Segment Reportedly Required Editing

Ronda Rousey will team with Naomi to face Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville in a tag team match at Elimination Chamber coming up this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Because of the long travel schedule, WWE has already taped this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, which featured a contract signing segment between the four women. Unfortunately, footage from the segment has already made its way online via fan recordings and it appears something went wrong with the interaction between Rousey and Flair.
WWE
FanSided

WWE Raw: Seth Rollins defeats Randy Orton in main event

Elimination Chamber is coming up on Saturday, but before the WWE Universe can get there, they had to make it through another edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. There was a lot that needed to happen between now and then, but everything set the path for this weekend’s event on Peacock.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE RAW News – Alexa Bliss Has Been “Cured”, Bianca Belair Wins Gauntlet Match

During this week’s episode of RAW, several therapy session segments featuring Bliss aired. During the final one, the therapist declared that she had been “cured” as long as she has Lilly around her. Additionally, Bliss has been announced as the final entrant in the women’s Elimination Chamber...
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Raw video highlights: Elimination Chamber go-home show

Raw's Elimination Chamber go-home show took place in Indianapolis, Indiana last night. The opening segment of the show featured all six wrestlers who will be taking part in Saturday's Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship. When Brock Lesnar came out to the ring, he disrespected Austin Theory by putting his coat and cowboy hat on him. Theory then made the mistake of trying to attack Lesnar from behind. Lesnar laid out Theory with German suplexes, gave him an F5, and mocked Theory by taking a selfie with him.
WWE
Financial World

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey: what a mistake in Smackdown!

WWE will change the segment of the contract signing, and subsequent brawl between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, recorded last Friday. This is a segment that will air next Friday night at SmackDown, but which, like the rest of the episode, has actually already happened. WWE actually had to record...
WWE
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair has put WWE in trouble

WWE will change the segment of the contract signing, and subsequent brawl between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, recorded last Friday. This is a segment that will air next Friday night at SmackDown, but which, like the rest of the episode, has actually already happened. WWE had to record the...
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Brock Lesnar makes final pre-Elimination Chamber appearance

WIth the Elimination Chamber event less than one week away, WWE Raw heads to Indianapolis with the members of the locker room looking to make final statements. Those looking to make such statements include one of WWE's biggest stars in Brock Lesnar, who will be at the event before challenging for the WWE championship in the Elimination Chamber on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Special stipulation added to Ronda Rousey match at Elimination Chamber

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Ronda Rousey will compete at Elimination Chamber with one arm tied behind her back. PWInsider is reporting that WWE will add the stipulation for Rousey after she commented about being able to win her match with Naomi against Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville with one arm.
