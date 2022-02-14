ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Opera Browser Now Allows Emoji-only Web Addresses

By Posted by msmash
slashdot.org
 2 days ago

Safari and other browsers have supported this for...

it.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

How to disable the in-app browser on the Gmail app for Android

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. If you were asked to name the worst thing about the internet, you may select cyberbullying, hacking, or information warfare. You would be wrong.
CELL PHONES
Design Taxi

Emoji-Only Web URLs Are Here, Because Regular Text Is So Yesterday

At this point, emojis are basically a mother tongue. A picture speaks a thousand words, or so they say. We’ve already begun to replace vital elements of language like “LOL” with the cry-laugh emoji, so what else do we stand to lose?. URLs. They’re still made up...
CELL PHONES
testingcatalog.com

Rarible now allows bidding for a whole collection on the web

This new bidding option is available to anyone from the collection profile page on Rarible web. The button lives right below the description and it will open a pop up where you can set your bid. This offer will be available to all owners of NFTs from this collection. ICYM:...
INTERNET
uploadvr.com

Firefox Reality Browser Under New Stewardship, Now Called Wolvic

The Firefox Reality browser project is being continued by an ‘open source consultancy’ as Wolvic. Firefox Reality is a web browser for standalone VR and AR headsets, a project of the XR division of Mozilla Labs. It first launched on Oculus Go’s store in 2018. In 2019 it launched on Quest and HoloLens 2, and was built-in to HTC Vive Focus. But just a year later in 2020, Mozilla laid off 250 employees including staff working on Firefox Reality.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browsers#Web Addresses#Emoji#Smart Phone#Safari
News Slashdot

Mozilla is Shutting Down Its VR Web Browser, Firefox Reality

A top VR web browser is closing down. Today, Mozilla announced it's shutting down its Firefox Reality browser -- the four-year-old browser built for use in virtual reality environments. The technology had allowed users to access the web from within their VR headset, doing things like visiting URLs, performing searches, and browsing both the 2D and 3D internet using your VR hand controllers, instead of a mouse. From a report: Firefox Reality first launched in fall 2018 and has been available on Viveport, Oculus, Pico, and Hololens platforms through their various app stores. While capable of surfing the 2D web, the expectation was that users would largely use the new technology to browse and interact with the web's 3D content, like 360-degree panoramic images and videos, 3D models, and WebVR games, for example. But in an announcement published today, Mozilla says the browser will be removed from the stores where it's been available for download in the "coming weeks." Mozilla is instead directing users who still want to utilize a web browser in VR to Igalia's upcoming open-source browser, Wolvic, which is based on Firefox Reality's source code. This browser will be available for download starting next week, so users won't have to go without -- they'll just have to make the switch.
SOFTWARE
Fudzilla

Mozilla gives up on its VR web browser

In another blow to VR, Mozilla announced it's shutting down its Firefox Reality browser -- the four-year-old browser built for use in virtual reality environments. The technology had allowed users to access the web from within their VR headset, doing things like visiting URLs, performing searches, and browsing both the 2D and 3D internet using your VR hand controllers, instead of a mouse.
COMPUTERS
slashdot.org

Mozilla and Meta (Formerly Facebook) Propose New Privacy-Preserving Ad Technology

Then you are probably not a good Target for advertisers. They're more than happy to let you exclude yourself. It's sort of why the Nigerian prince scams are as ridiculous as they are. They need to be ridiculous to weed out people who aren't going to fall for it or the scammers just waste all their time on people who are just dumb enough to contact them but not dumb enough to give over the bank details.
INTERNET
xda-developers

Opera and ‘Yat’ want you to buy emoji web domains that don’t belong to you

There has been a significant uptick in new top-level domains (TLDs) over the past few years, allowing anyone to buy web domains with endings like .pizza or .party, as an alternative to older TLDs like .com and .net. Some groups have been working on other alternatives to the domain registrar system entirely, such as a company called ‘Yat,’ which has now partnered with Opera to integrate its emoji-based domains.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
Digital Trends

Web browsers are about to face a Y2K-type problem

Google Chrome and Firefox could be facing serious technical problems in the near future that would not be unlike the Y2K problem from the end of the last century. According to ZDNet, as both browsers prepare to launch the 100th version of their desktop browsers, it could create a situation where most websites fail to load on the new versions. That’s all due to an upcoming Y2K-type coding issue.
INTERNET
shefinds

Tech Experts Agree: The One Browser You Have To Stop Using ASAP—It's Slowing Your iPhone!

Browsers seem like they’re all one and the same. It’s easy to assume their one function is to serve as a conduit that gets you to the web pages you want to spend time on, but the reality isn’t so simple. Some browsers pose more of a security risk and even a battery drain than others and knowing the worst (and best) browsers to use can help keep your phone and data protected. Tech experts agree: this is the one browser you have to stop using ASAP.
CELL PHONES
idownloadblog.com

3 ways to change the default web browser on Mac

You have multiple browser choices on Mac, like Apple’s Safari, Google Chrome, Firefox, Brave, Microsoft Edge, and more. This brief tutorial shows you why you might want to change the default web browser and how to set any browser you like as the default in macOS. Reasons for changing...
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

Latest WhatsApp beta UWP release features new emoji utility

The latest WhatsApp beta release is here, bringing the app to version 2.2206.1.0. The app now features emoji shortcuts so when you type certain words, you'll have speedier access to their corresponding emoji. Dark mode was also added in a recent update. The WhatsApp beta UWP releases keep getting richer...
CELL PHONES
Hot Hardware

Delete This Authenticator Android App Immediately To Avoid Its Banking Malware Payload

A Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) app that's been making the rounds on Google Play could steal your banking information, say researchers at Pradeo, a mobile security research and product provider based out of France. According to the team, the app was removed from the Google Play store, however, it remained active and available for 15 days, driving 10,000+ confirmed installations. Reportedly, that app also includes a "trojan-dropper" that will install bank information-stealing malware onto the end-users mobile device. It is advised the app be removed immediately by anyone who installed it. The following are the details of the app so that you can remove the app yourself.
CELL PHONES
New York Post

Android users warned over trick that lets you read deleted WhatsApp messages

Android users are being warned over a trick that lets you read deleted WhatsApp messages that could compromise phone data. A handful of different apps can be used to retrieve the deleted messages. But one new app, WAMR, appears to retrieve deleted data from WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and other platforms.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy