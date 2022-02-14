ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jennifer Lopez shares Ben Affleck-directed 'On My Way' music video

By Carson Blackwelder
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck gave Jennifer Lopez the sweetest gift for Valentine's Day -- but it was really a surprise for their fans, too. Via her new OnTheJLo newsletter, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer, 52, shared a new music video...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Union Leader

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck nervous about announcing their engagement

NEW YORK — Jennifer Lopez will soon marry Ben Affleck, but the muy caliente couple is leery of announcing their engagement. Bennifer did that nearly 20 years ago, then postponed the wedding four days before the ceremony, blaming “excessive media attention.”. So this time they’ll try for secrecy,...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Ben Affleck's Valentine's gift for Jennifer Lopez had us On The Floor with jealousy

Love is definitely in the air this Valentines weekend as – once again – celebrities have been showing off their love for their beaus with some pretty extravagant gifts. However, this year fans have been gushing over a gift that wasn’t exactly expensive – but it was SUPER cute. Before their Valentines date at the Super Bowl, Ben Affleck surprised his Mrs with an adorable personalized gift.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About The ‘Brutal’ Way She And Ben Affleck Were Covered By The Press The First Time Around

For as long as there have been famous people, there have also been celebrity couples. There’s something about seeing A-listers romantically paired that tends to capture the attention of the public. JLO and Ben Affleck know this all too well, with Lopez recently opening up about the “brutal” way they were covered by the press during their first relationship.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Abc Audio#Theaters#Onthejlo#Peacock
Business Times

Jennifer Lopez Leads, And 'Henpecked' Ben Affleck Follows To Never Lose Romance: Report

"Hopelessly henpecked" is what tabloids are calling Ben Affleck these days. He reportedly has fears that he might lose Jennifer Lopez, causing him to follow her lead. A source spilled the details to Globe for its new magazine issue. As alleged, the celebrity couple follows a relationship theme, wherein the DCEU actor is "getting the second chance" and not the "Marry Me" actress.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

Jennifer Lopez & Jennifer Garner Have Become 'Close' As Ben Affleck Romance Is 'Better' Than Ever, Spills Source

As rumors of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's imminent engagement circulate, the latin pop stars appears to be getting closer to her future blended family, which includes the actor's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Article continues below advertisement. The couple rekindled their romance last year following Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez. Given...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Death on the Nile’ Sails to No. 1 as Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marry Me’ Hits Wrong Note

Click here to read the full article. “Death on the Nile” collected $12.8 million in its opening weekend. Those ticket sales wouldn’t buy enough Champagne to fill the Nile, but they are sufficient to lead domestic box office charts. The star-studded murder mystery, from Disney and 20th Century Studios, arrived on par with expectations, which had projected a three-day tally around $11 million to $14 million from 3,280 North American theaters. But “Death on the Nile” cost a hefty $90 million to produce — not to mention the additional costs the film racked up across several pandemic-related delays — meaning it...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck's Girlfriend Gave Actor An Ultimatum? 'Marry Me' Actress Will Reportedly Dump Actor If He Doesn't Change

Jennifer Lopez allegedly threatened to split from Ben Affleck if he doesn't change. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprised their fans when they rekindled their romance last year. Since then, the happy couple has been inseparable. In fact, there are claims that it’s only a matter of time before Affleck proposes to Lopez.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Wears Cinched Black Coat & Stilettos Walking Through Times Square In The Rain

Jennifer Lopez looked every inch the classic Hollywood movie star, as she flashed her megawatt smile while taking over the Big Apple in a sophisticated ensemble!. Jennifer Lopez wasn’t going to let a little rain stop her from enjoying her outing in New York City. The 52-year-old actress looked sensational as she was spotted in the Big Apple on Friday (February 3). Sporting a classic black coat with oversized buttons and a sophisticated grey top underneath as well as a BVLGARI Serpanti handbag, the Maid in Manhattan star was a stunning vision as she stomped the wet sidewalks through Times Square. The mother of two kept her trademark chestnut tresses long and loose, as she framed her flawless face with a set of designer sunglasses, also by BVLGARI. Jennifer, you slay once again!
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy