Jennifer Lopez shares Ben Affleck-directed 'On My Way' music video

Jennifer Lopez looked every inch the classic Hollywood movie star, as she flashed her megawatt smile while taking over the Big Apple in a sophisticated ensemble!. Jennifer Lopez wasn’t going to let a little rain stop her from enjoying her outing in New York City. The 52-year-old actress looked sensational as she was spotted in the Big Apple on Friday (February 3). Sporting a classic black coat with oversized buttons and a sophisticated grey top underneath as well as a BVLGARI Serpanti handbag, the Maid in Manhattan star was a stunning vision as she stomped the wet sidewalks through Times Square. The mother of two kept her trademark chestnut tresses long and loose, as she framed her flawless face with a set of designer sunglasses, also by BVLGARI. Jennifer, you slay once again!
