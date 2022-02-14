ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Less high school, more horror film’: why is teen drama so miserable now?

By Henry Wong
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sr1cl_0eE5ovAi00
Rue (Zendaya) of Euphoria (in foreground) and characters from Gossip Girl (the original and remake), Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Skins. Composite: Guardian Design/HBO/Alamy/BBC/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Channel 4

If our school days are the happiest of our lives, I’m worried for the Euphoria teens. In the season two opener, the kids of East Highland saw a drug dealer being murdered with a hammer by another drug dealer named “Ashtray” (because he ate discarded cigarettes as a child). One girl celebrates New Year’s Eve by hiding under a urine-soaked towel in a bath, and the school’s toxic jock is beaten up so brutally his face has to be stitched back together. As Rue – Euphoria’s enigmatic lynchpin played by Emmy-winner Zendaya – says in the closing seconds: “Damn.”

We had been warned. Before this adolescent journey through drugs, sex and social media resumed, Zendaya told her followers on social media that the second season may be even more “triggering and difficult to watch” than the first. She wasn’t wrong. There’s a torturous drug relapse that ends in a bathtime morphine session , a manipulative love triangle and a battle for an underage sex tape that leads to a game of Russian roulette. Euphoria often feels less high school, more horror film.

That teenage life can be hell is not new territory for television. Skins , the Bristol-set series that recently turned 15, was partial to killing off its characters. Buffy was slaying vampires with stakes while attending class in the late 90s. In recent years, though, teen drama has darkened. Riverdale – based on a comic book series about the happy lives of suburban teenagers – revolves around serial killers and drug rings. In 13 Reasons Why , a teenage girl listed all the reasons why she killed herself.

Perhaps the best example of how times have changed for on-screen teens is last year’s reboot of the soapy noughties classic Gossip Girl. When the super-rich kids of Constance Billard resumed class, there was a new accessory among the Balenciaga trainers and Jacquemus handbags: abject misery. Out was unthinking privilege, in was self-seriousness. The new queen bee Julien is a tortured influencer. Max Wolfe, the reboot’s answer to the original’s antihero Chuck Bass, is stuck in a bleak three-way relationship with two best friends who care more about their sex lives than Max’s actual feelings. They discussed the ethics of property development, brand endorsements and Broadway plays. They did not have fun.

Extreme as the plotlines of shows like Euphoria may be, reality underlies them

It’s not hard to see why these shows have become so serious. When Gossip Girl first hit our screens in 2007, it was glitzy fluff. Fifteen years later, times are darker to the extent that it would be almost impossible not to engage with more serious issues. Especially as, in the intervening years, the technology that made the original concept so fun – an all-knowing, gossip-starved blogger! – has become something uglier. The teens are snapped in real time cheating on each other; they’re constantly worrying about how they are perceived online. The Gossip Girl reboot isn’t always an elegant reflection of modern teen anxieties, but it is a symptom of them.

It’s also worth remembering that, extreme as the plotlines of shows like Euphoria may be at times, reality underlies them. In the US, the opioid crisis was declared a public health emergency in 2017. Showrunner Sam Levinson struggled with drug addiction as a teenager, eventually checking himself into rehab at 19. Though Rue’s addiction is increasingly difficult to watch, it is addressed with patience, rather than solved neatly by a season finale.

Plotlines based around social media-induced anxiety are also simply depicting the reality of life for many teens. One of the best scenes in Euphoria’s second season is when body-conscious teen Kat, who had apparently overcome her self-confidence issues last season, breaks down again. In her messy bedroom, she is assaulted by imaginary body positivity influencers. “Kat, you’re one of the bravest, most beautiful human beings I’ve ever seen,” a perfectly preened, bikini-clad blonde tells her. Another screams at her to embrace her “inner fucking warrior”. It is a delicious take-down of anodyne influencer culture: the notion that people will simply feel beautiful by being told they are beautiful by beautiful people. When one model assures her that she has mental issues too, Kat laughs in her face: “I wish my mental problems made me look like you.”

Related: Euphoria season two review – far too much nudity, sex and violence

Teen dramas have always thrived on controversy. The original Gossip Girl ran an ad campaign proclaiming the show “every parent’s nightmare”. This season, Euphoria has doubled its viewing figures and secured a third run, no doubt aided by the trending topics and memes it inspires with every shocking turn. Every generation, it seems, likes to think of itself as the most scandalous. But in the current landscape of regularly scheduled anxiety and overdoses, it’s hard to imagine just how much bleaker these shows can get. While there will always be fresh miseries at hand – a pandemic is right there for the taking – it might benefit some of them to take a lighter approach. Being a teenager can be a world-consuming cycle of hell but, with a little perspective, it can also be pretty funny.

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Netflix's Latest Hit Horror Thriller Is Based on a True Story

Netflix recently added Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman to its roster of horror movies. Like many new-to-Netflix movies, the film shot straight to the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart and now holds the number three spot on the chart. The movie was written and directed by Daniel Farrands, who is also responsible for The Haunting of Sharon Tate, The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Sam Levinson
The Hollywood Reporter

Keke Palmer Escapes a Plantation and Discovers Freedom in ‘Alice’ Trailer

“Doing the right thing is never wrong,” Keke Palmer says in the first official trailer for her upcoming film Alice. The film, which marks Krystin Ver Linden’s directorial debut, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition Section. Palmer stars as Alice, an enslaved woman in 1800s Georgia who, after escaping her plantation, learns that it’s actually 1973.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Hollywood Reporter Critics Pick the 20 Best Films of Sundance 2022Sundance: Netflix, Obamas' Higher Ground Land Doc 'Descendant''All That Breathes': Film Review | Sundance 2022 The two-minute trailer opens with a glimpse of the enslaved life Palmer’s Alice...
MOVIES
/Film

This Is The Most Expensive Horror Movie Ever Filmed

The early 2000s were a magical time for zombie fans, as there was a zombie boom the likes of which hadn't been witnessed since the rise of post-"Night of the Living Dead" rip-offs in the 1970s. Presaged by the popularity of '90s video games like "Resident Evil" and "The House of the Dead," a new slew of zombie feature films hit theaters and hit hard. There was a "Resident Evil" film in 2002, which was followed by six sequels. Danny Boyle sparked the debate between "slow zombies" and "fast zombies" with his low-fi post-zombie-apocalypse film "28 Days Later" (which had a sequel). Zack Snyder's remake of "Dawn of the Dead" rattled the zeitgeist in 2004 (which kinda had a sequel, kinda). George A. Romero — the master himself — returned to zombies in 2005 with "Land of the Dead" (which had two follow-ups). Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg were canonized into the geek firmament with the release of "Shaun of the Dead." By the time the hot TV series "The Walking Dead" debuted on AMC in 2010, zombies were semi-permanently entrenched deeply in the popular consciousness.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
ncatregister.com

Euphoria: The Teen Drama of the Year

HBO Max hit show “Euphoria” premiered its first episode of the second season earlier this month with fans eager to watch after the delayed-release. Starring Emmy award-winner Zendaya, “Euphoria” is praised for its unique use of cinematography to create a show with a dark yet psychedelic aesthetic.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Teen Drama#Horror Film#Guardian Design#Bbc Warner Bros#Russian#Skins
film-book.com

Film Review: GIRL PICTURE: The Complexities of Adolescence Shine Through an Otherwise Typical Teen Drama [Sundance 2022]

Girl Picture (2022) Film Review from the 45th Annual Sundance Film Festival, a movie directed by Alli Haapasalo, starring Aamu Milonoff, Eleonoora Kauhanen, Linnea Leino, Oona Airola, Mikko Kauppila, Elias Westerberg, Oksana Lommi, Jantsu Puumalainen, and Henrikki Haavisto. The Who once sang about a “teenage wasteland”, encapsulating a pure sense...
MOVIES
TrendHunter.com

Revived Teen Dramas

WarnerMedia Kids & Family has officially greenlit 'Degrassi' for production, a new version of the wildly popular youth franchise Degrassi: The Next Generation, which ran for 14 seasons from 2001 to 2015. The new series is set to launch exclusively on the streaming platform HBO Max in 2023. Lara Azzopardi...
TV SERIES
sonomastatestar.com

Horror films desensitize viewers to gore

As new innovations in horror films continue to emerge, audiences are beginning to grow accustomed to images of gore and death. With directors like Jordan Peele and Ari Aster revolutionizing the genre, horror films are more popular than ever, thus making blood and guts a normal occurance on the big screen.
SONOMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

‘Spanish Dracula’: Chris & Paul Weitz to Direct Movie About Their Film Star Grandmother Lupita Tovar

The Universal Monster movies of the 30s and 40s are classic staples of the horror genre, and it looks like a lesser known story about 1931’s Dracula is about to be told. Deadline reports that Chris and Paul Weitz will co-write and co-direct Spanish Dracula, a film based on the life of their grandmother, Mexican film star Lupita Tovar, who found a second life starring in Spanish versions of classic Hollywood films, like Universal’s Dracula. The brothers are set to produce the film alongside their uncle, Pancho Kohner.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Fire Dance’: First Trailer For Rama Burshtein’s Series Mania Drama About Forbidden Love In The Orthodox Community

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a strong first English-language trailer for director Rama Burshtein’s (Fill The Void) anticipated TV debut Fire Dance, which has just been announced for Series Mania’s main competition. The story of impossible love set in a tight-knit ultra-Orthodox religious community heralds from Shtisel, Fauda and Your Honor outfit Yes Studios. Launch is lined up for spring of this year. Laced with fantasy, the seven-part series tells the coming-of-age story of a troubled young woman, Faigie, who’s grown up in a broken home and falls passionately in love with Nathan, the 35-year-old married son of the leader of the ultra-orthodox community where...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Emily in Paris star's new Netflix thriller

Netflix has released the first trailer for Emily in Paris star Lily Collins' new spine-chilling movie Windfall. Co-written and directed by Collins' husband, filmmaker Charlie McDowell, this home invasion thriller with a dry twist focuses on a tech billionaire (Fargo's Jesse Plemons) and his wife (Collins) going on a last-minute getaway.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Netflix’s ‘Against the Ice’: Film Review | Berlin 2022

Arctic survival dramas have lately been well-represented on television, with the gripping first season of AMC’s anthology series The Terror and more recently, the same network’s The North Water. The raw brutality, bone-chilling tension and superlative acting of those shows makes the lifeless treatment of a historic expedition all the more disappointing in Netflix’s Against the Ice. Starring and co-written by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Danish polar explorer Ejnar Mikkelsen, this is a potentially fascinating true story in which the pedestrian script and journeyman direction mislay the suspense — unless ropey CG polar bears give you a thrill. Coster-Waldau and Joe Derrick...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Zac Efron goes on the run to protect his daughter with deadly powers in the first trailer for the remake of Stephen King's Firestarter

Zac Efron returns as a father fleeing shadowy government forces in the first trailer for his upcoming remake of the 1980s thriller Firestarter. The 34-year-old heartthrob shows off his darker side in the video — released on Wednesday — which highlights his relationship with his wife (Sydney Lemmon) as they try to keep their daughter's deadly pyrokinesis a secret.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Netflix Horror Movie Rising Through the Top 10

The beginning of a given month usually sees recently added licensed movies dominating the Top 10 on Netflix, and that is mostly the case in February. Most of the titles in Thursday's edition of the rotating Top 10 Movies list on the streamer are popular films from the last decade or two that were just added to the lineup at the top of the month. Despicable Me, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, The Hangover, and The Other Guys all find themselves on the list. But a new horror film from Netflix is starting to rise through the ranks.
MOVIES
Collider

‘You Are Not My Mother’ Trailer Reveals Chilling Irish Horror Film

The official trailer for Magnet Releasing's eerie chiller, You Are Not My Mother, has dropped. The Irish horror film will be released in theaters and On Demand on March 25 and tells the story of a teen girl named Char whose missing mother returns home, but not exactly as herself. You Are Not My Mother serves as the feature debut for writer and director Kate Dolan, who has directed several memorable short films including 2017's Catcalls. The upcoming horror drama stars Hazel Doupe (Float Like a Butterfly), Carolyn Bracken (Dublin Murders), Ingrid Craigie (Citadel), and Paul Reid (The Ritual).
MOVIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

153K+
Followers
52K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy