ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Playing For D.T.’: Von Miller Gives Shoutout To Former Teammates, Denver After Super Bowl Win

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CBS4)– Former Bronco Von Miller celebrated his second Super Bowl ring on Sunday, 6 years after Denver’s SB50 victory over the Carolina Panthers. This time the champion was playing for the LA Rams, but he also took time to give a...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tim Patrick wants Von Miller to sign with Broncos in free agency

After winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams, outside linebacker Von Miller is now scheduled to become a free agent in March. The Rams would like to re-sign Miller, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the 32-year-old edge defender opts to test free agency this spring. That would leave the door open for the possibility of Miller returning to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Tuck
Person
Von Miller
247Sports

Super Bowl LVI: Bengals QB Joe Burrow is 'the truth,' Rams LB Von Miller says

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in Super Bowl LVI, 23-20, but not until after quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals gave the Rams a run for their money at their home stadium. Burrow and Cincinnati overcame an early 13-3 deficit to take a 20-13 lead before the Rams later rallied back, with Burrow ending his day 22-of-33 passing for 263 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
NFL
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2022: Von Miller ties career record for sacks, dedicates victory to Demaryius Thomas

Von Miller added to his Super Bowl legacy in the Los Angeles Rams' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, adding two more sacks to his Super Bowl resume. Miller has played in two Super Bowls and has recorded at least two sacks in each of them, becoming just the second player in NFL history to record multiple sacks in multiple Super Bowls (Justin Tuck was the first to accomplish the feat in Super Bowl XLII and XLVI with the New York Giants).
NFL
FanSided

Von Miller tied Super Bowl record in impressive fashion

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller tied a Super Bowl record following the team’s 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Los Angeles Rams‘ big moves in the past year have paid off, as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl 56. One of the transactions they made was acquiring linebacker Von Miller from the Denver Broncos at the trade deadline. Not only is Miller a two-time Super Bowl champion, but he also tied a record.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Broncos#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Cbssports Com#Super Bowls#Giants
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Von Miller made NFL history in Super Bowl LVI

Von Miller continues rewriting the NFL’s history books. Following his two-sack performance in the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, Miller is now tied for first place on the NFL’s all-time Super Bowl sack list (4.5). Miller took home MVP...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Von Miller has more Super Bowl sacks than recruiting stars when he went to A&M

COLLEGE STATION — Linebacker Von Miller has more sacks in the Super Bowl than he had recruiting stars en route to Texas A&M. “Rushing the passer, that’s what I do better than anything else in the world,” said Miller, a spike in the side of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for much of Super Bowl LVI. “I’m a great dad, I’m a great brother, I’m a great son, a great teammate. But rushing the passer in those moments? That’s what I do (best).”
NFL
expressnews.com

Former A&M star Von Miller adds second Super Bowl title to legacy

COLLEGE STATION — Rush linebacker Von Miller has more sacks in the Super Bowl than he had recruiting stars en route to Texas A&M. “Rushing the passer, that’s what I do better than anything else in the world,” said Miller, a spike in the side of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for much of Super Bowl LVI. “I’m a great dad, I’m a great brother, I’m a great son, a great teammate. But rushing the passer in those moments? That’s what I do (best).”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
Sporting News

What Matthew Stafford said to Joe Burrow in post-Super Bowl 56 mic'd-up moment

Matthew Stafford stole the Bengals' soul, but showed that he still has one himself. Stafford led the Rams down the field late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56 and sent Cincinnati home packing following a Cooper Kupp touchdown pass (and, later, Aaron Donald sealing the game). The Rams...
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fatherly

These Rams Players Skipped the Super Bowl Celebrations To Have Babies

It was a big weekend for people who love to watch football. Whether you were watching to cheer your football team on, root for an underdog, or dance nostalgically with your aging hips to the halftime show, it’s an event many look forward to. For the players on the field, their minds are absolutely zeroed in on winning the game, hoping to bring glory back for their team. But for two players on the field, their focus was in two places as the biggest night of their careers also came with the possibility of welcoming a baby into the world, too.
NFL
FanSided

Ball don’t lie: 3 worst calls from Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl 56 offered a signature moment for Matthew Stafford, and a culmination of hard work from Aaron Donald. It also gave us some truly awful officiating. The Super Bowl 56 officiating crew lasted one half of football — that’s as long as Ron Torbert’s crew could go without getting involved in the end result of the biggest game of the Rams’ and Bengals’ players lives.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy