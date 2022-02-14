Arizona Opera Updates COVID-19 Protocols

As the omicron variant surged across the country during December and January and new information about its development emerged, Colgate updated its testing and isolation protocols ahead of the start of the Spring semester, which began last week. Upon arrival to campus, all students were required to go through two rounds of testing, the first immediately upon check-in prior to the first week of classes starting on Jan. 24, and the second taking place during the week. According to Joseph Hernon, associate vice president for Campus Safety, emergency management and environmental health and safety, 78 student cases of COVID-19 remained in isolation as of Monday, Jan. 31. While this figure is higher than at the start of the Fall semester, Campus Safety Compliance Manager Brittany Fuller said that because rapid antigen tests can’t detect the specific variant of a case of the virus, Colgate doesn’t have official data on the presence of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

