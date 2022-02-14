ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Opera Updates COVID-19 Protocols

By Francisco Salazar
operawire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Opera has updated COVID-19 protocols. The company noted that in alignment with the most recent CDC guidelines, it will require boosters for all eligible attendees. In a statement, the Arizona Opera...

24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Arizona With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 75.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of February 8. More than 895,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 114.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending February 8. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
ARIZONA STATE
thecolgatemaroonnews.com

Amid National Omicron Surge, Spring Semester Sees Updates to COVID-19 Testing and Isolation Protocols

As the omicron variant surged across the country during December and January and new information about its development emerged, Colgate updated its testing and isolation protocols ahead of the start of the Spring semester, which began last week. Upon arrival to campus, all students were required to go through two rounds of testing, the first immediately upon check-in prior to the first week of classes starting on Jan. 24, and the second taking place during the week. According to Joseph Hernon, associate vice president for Campus Safety, emergency management and environmental health and safety, 78 student cases of COVID-19 remained in isolation as of Monday, Jan. 31. While this figure is higher than at the start of the Fall semester, Campus Safety Compliance Manager Brittany Fuller said that because rapid antigen tests can’t detect the specific variant of a case of the virus, Colgate doesn’t have official data on the presence of the highly transmissible omicron variant.
EDUCATION
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

University reverts back to several fall COVID-19 protocols

The University campus will return to many protocols effective during the 2021 fall semester — including changes on masking, gatherings and travel — after consulting with public health experts, the University wrote in an email Thursday evening. All protocols will go into effect Friday at 5 p.m. Masks...
COLLEGES
thetrailblazeronline.net

MSU COVID-19 Update

Morehead State University is prepared to move from pandemic to endemic with no sure end of COVID-19 in sight. President Jay Morgan said MSU is ready to find a new normalcy for students and staff as the possibility of endemicity has emerged with the beginning of 2022 having marked its second year of the COVID-19 pandemic since the country's first reported positive case in January of 2020.
MOREHEAD, KY
wintersexpress.com

Winters JUSD shares latest COVID-19 safety protocols, actions

The Winters Joint Unified School District and school staff members have been hard at work ensuring the effective implementation of their COVID safety protocols. Winters JUSD staff has continued to prioritize in-person learning for scholars by “keeping safety at the center.” They know that the return to school has been extremely difficult for many school communities, and they will continue to do everything in their power to ensure that scholars have safe, healthy places to learn. Winters JUSD recognizes that things are shifting quickly, but as a team, they are working very hard to ensure that their classroom doors remain open and that amazing learning continues.
WINTERS, CA
ncatregister.com

COVID-19 dashboard update

The COVID-19 dashboard was recently updated for N.C. A&T for the week of Jan. 30 through Feb. 5. During the week, 28 students, and 5 employees tested positive for COVID-19 out of 1,347 total tests administered. There are five isolated beds occupied, which are meant to keep anyone who has...
GREENSBORO, NC
The Review

University announces spring semester COVID-19 protocols

With face-to-face instruction planned for the remainder of the semester for those courses scheduled to be in person, the university announced several COVID-19 protocols on Feb. 9. Masks:. The university requires that well-fitting masks be worn at all times indoors and when in crowded situations outdoors on the campus. In...
DELAWARE STATE
operawire.com

BARN OPERA Set to Open 2022 Season with ‘Don Pasquale’

Vermont’s BARN OPERA has announced its season-opening production of Donizetti’s “Don Pasquale” scheduled for Feb. 11 and 12, 2022, at The Barn Opera House. This Valentine’s Day weekend, BARN puts a spin on Donizetti’s brilliant comedy by setting the action in a New York City pizza restaurant, replete with cheese shakers, checkered tablecloths, and, of course, fun as the audience takes in the antics of the aging Don Pasquale and his ill-fated comic quest to marry a woman who will give him an heir. Hilarity ensues as Pasquale’s physician, Malatesta, weaves a brilliant subterfuge to ensure Ernesto (Pasquale’s nephew) ends up with the enchanting Norina, not the old codger out to disinherit his nephew.
VERMONT STATE
operawire.com

Opera Orlando Receives Golden Bear Grant

Opera Orlando has received the Golden Bear Grant from The American Fundraising Foundation. The grant totals $10,000 and is aimed at providing the organization extra support during the pandemic. “We are beyond excited at Opera Orlando to receive the Golden Pear Grant,” said Gabriel Preisser, general director of Opera Orlando,...
ORLANDO, FL
The Coronado Times

The 2022 Coronado Community READ Winner is… “West with Giraffes”!

After a months-long process that included recruiting of nominations, narrowing them down, and a public vote, the Coronado Public Library is excited to accounce the 2022 Coronado Community READ title, […] The story The 2022 Coronado Community READ Winner is… “West with Giraffes”! appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Coronado Public Library.
CORONADO, CA
nhonews.com

TCRHCC re-verified as Level III Trauma Center for another year

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation has been re-verified as a Level III Trauma Center, recognizing its dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients — it is the Navajo Nation’s only trauma center. The Verification Review Committee, an ad hoc committee of...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

