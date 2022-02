Heading out of UFC 264, Dana White and Conor McGregor seemed to be in full agreement: there was unfinished business between the former double-champ and Dustin Poirier. Despite the ‘Diamond’ taking their trilogy two wins to one, a nasty leg break for McGregor in their third fight seemed to leave the SBG talent certain that things would have gone differently had he not suffered the injury. And even though his timeline to return was unknown, the UFC president sounded more than willing to entertain the idea.

