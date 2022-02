RICHMOND, Va. — The San Francisco 49ers have been hit by a ransomware attack, with cybercriminals claiming they stole some of the football team's financial data. The ransomware gang BlackByte recently posted some of the purportedly stolen team documents on a dark website in a file marked "2020 Invoices." The gang did not make any of its ransom demands public or specify how much data it had stolen or encrypted.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO