People can do some truly crazy things with cars, and we’re always fans of seeing exotic backyard builds. However, when we ran across this 1990 Toyota MR2 packing two Kawasaki Ninja ZX 10R engines, we weren’t quite sure what to think. That’s why we’re putting this Frankenstein project car in front of you to see what you think, because it’s listed on Facebook Marketplace, so it’s available for purchase now (if it doesn’t sell before this publishes).

