Imagine a heavyweight boxing dream fight between prime Muhammad Ali and prime Iron Mike Tyson. A hypothetical matchup between Ali and Tyson has been one of the most frequently debated dream fights among boxing fans for many years. Indeed, it is perhaps the most debated dream fight dating back to when Mike Tyson was the baddest man on the planet back in the mid and late 1980s. Not only is it one of the most popular boxing fantasy bouts, but people generally tend to hold strong opinions about this one. Those who believe Ali would win tend to feel strongly about it, and on the flipside, those who favor Tyson are equally vociferous with their convictions. This one would undoubtedly provide an absolutely captivating clash of contrasting styles.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO