Enviros Defeat Connecticut Gas-Fired Peaker Plant Plan

An uncontrolled fire at a fertilizer plant in North Carolina continued to burn Wednesday, forcing firefighters and thousands of evacuated residents to remain at least a mile away because there could be a large explosion. Fire officials said they could not predict when the blaze might die down. And they didn't know how many people have actually obeyed the evacuation order. "The fact of the matter is, at the beginning of this incident, there was enough ammonium nitrate on hand for this to be one of the worst explosions in U.S. history," Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo said at an afternoon news conference that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper also attended. The fire is at the Winston Weaver Company fertilizer plant on the north side of the 250,000-person city. The blaze began Monday night, shooting bright orange flames and thick plumes of smoke into the sky. The fire quickly consumed the entire building, collapsing it. At least 90 firefighters had fought the fire for about 90 minutes Monday. But the risk of an explosion forced them to retreat. No injuries were reported.

ACCIDENTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO