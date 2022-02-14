ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Enviros Defeat Connecticut Gas-Fired Peaker Plant Plan

marcellusdrilling.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe just have to shake our heads. Radicalized anti-fossil fuelers have lost their way. They are obtuse. They insist on believing in the...

marcellusdrilling.com

marcellusdrilling.com

WV House Bill 2598 Eases Oil & Gas Storage Tank Inspections

In the closing hours of the 2014 West Virginia legislative session, the legislature passed Senate Bill (SB) 373, the Aboveground Storage Tank Act (see Fate of 3 WV Laws that Impact Marcellus/Utica Drilling). The bill, which was signed into law, was in response to a chemical leak that affected the drinking water for 300,000 WV residents. Even though the leak was not related to oil and gas drilling (it was related to coal mining), the new rules governing above ground storage tanks for chemicals affect a number of industries, including the Marcellus Shale drilling industry (see Impact of WV’s New Chemical Tank Law on Marcellus Drillers). Over the years several attempts have been made to relax the over-restrictive new rules for the oil and gas industry. Another attempt is underway in this year’s legislative session: House Bill (HB) 2598.
MARCELLUS, NY
marcellusdrilling.com

Dominion Selling WV Utility – Deal Incl. 2K Miles Gathering Pipes

Dominion Energy is divesting itself from a natural gas utility company it owns in West Virginia–Hope Gas, Inc. Dominion is selling Hope to investment firm Ullico Inc. for $690 million. Ullico plans to combine Hope Gas with another company it owns, Hearthstone Utilities, Inc. The reason this deal caught our attention is that Hope Gas owns and operates “2,000 miles of gathering pipelines” in the Mountain State.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ctexaminer.com

Fate of Gas-Fired Killingly Plant Roils New England’s Energy Market

ISO-New England is asking federal regulators for more time to release the results of its annual forward capacity auction from last week, saying it can’t finalize them until the status of the proposed Killingly Energy Center is resolved. A last-minute ruling from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals caused...
KILLINGLY, CT
therealdeal.com

Connecticut co-housing plan goes kaput

They probably should have stuck with the pros. The New York Times is reporting some of those who bought into a plan to turn an old farm in Bethany, Connecticut just outside of New Haven into a utopia where residents live and grow crops together are out more than $100,000 each after plans to create the state’s first co-housing community went bust.
BETHANY, CT
essexnewsdaily.com

Maplewood TC voices opposition to fracked gas power plant plans for Newark

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Township Committee unanimously passed a resolution opposing the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission’s plan for a fracked gas power plant in Newark at its meeting on Feb. 1, asking Gov. Phil Murphy to shift to a renewable energy alternative. Other local, state and federal officials were named in the resolution as well, including U.S. Reps. Donald Payne Jr. and Mikie Sherrill, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette, and state Sen. Richard Codey.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
marcellusdrilling.com

PA Sen. Yaw Proposes Selling Solar Credits to Fund Well Plugging

Pennsylvania has already received the first $25 million payment from the so-called infrastructure bill, a down payment on what will eventually be $330.6 million (see PA Receives First $25M (Out of $104M) to Plug Orphaned Wells). The money will be used to plug old abandoned and orphaned oil and gas wells across the state. However, even the eventual $330 million will not be enough to plug an estimated, mind-blowing 560,000 abandoned wells in the Keystone State. Pennsylvania State Senator Gene Yaw has an ingenious proposal to help fund even more well plugging–by using Solar Renewable Energy Credits, or SRECs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pantagraph

Fire still uncontrolled at NC fertilizer plant

An uncontrolled fire at a fertilizer plant in North Carolina continued to burn Wednesday, forcing firefighters and thousands of evacuated residents to remain at least a mile away because there could be a large explosion. Fire officials said they could not predict when the blaze might die down. And they didn't know how many people have actually obeyed the evacuation order. "The fact of the matter is, at the beginning of this incident, there was enough ammonium nitrate on hand for this to be one of the worst explosions in U.S. history," Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo said at an afternoon news conference that North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper also attended. The fire is at the Winston Weaver Company fertilizer plant on the north side of the 250,000-person city. The blaze began Monday night, shooting bright orange flames and thick plumes of smoke into the sky. The fire quickly consumed the entire building, collapsing it. At least 90 firefighters had fought the fire for about 90 minutes Monday. But the risk of an explosion forced them to retreat. No injuries were reported.
ACCIDENTS
FOXBusiness

US natural gas producer says prices are surging due to lack of adequate pipeline structure

As tension between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, Europe’s natural gas supply is especially vulnerable, leaving U.S. prices at risk of escalating. FOX Business’ Lydia Hu visited independent natural gas producer EQT in East Millsboro, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, where she spoke with CEO Toby Rice, who suggested the fix to high natural gas prices is increased production and investment in ‘adequate’ infrastructure.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

With Oil Approaching $100, Big Banks Funding Oil & Gas Once Again

In direct contravention to the advice, pressure, and bullying of Joe Biden’s “Special Presidential Envoy for Climate” John Kerry, who insists that banks and investors refuse to fund oil and gas companies, big banks around the world (and here in the U.S.) are disregarding Kerry’s hot air and, with $100/barrel oil almost here, opening up the door to the bank vault and showering oil and gas with money once again. Hey John, money talks and (you know what) walks…
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

Enbridge Announces $100M TETCO Pipe Expansion in Marcellus/Utica

As part of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 update, Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge (with huge assets in the U.S., including in the Marcellus/Utica) announced it is spending $400 million to expand capacity on its Texas Eastern Pipeline Company (TETCO) system. Enbridge will also spend an additional $100 million on TETCO for the newly-announced Appalachia to Market Phase II expansion. That’s half a billion dollars on TETCO spending beginning this year. TETCO currently flows roughly 1.9 Bcf/d of Marcellus/Utica molecules with the power to influence gas prices (see TETCO Pipeline Restart Boosts M-U NatGas Cash Prices).
MARCELLUS, NY
marcellusdrilling.com

NatGas Pipes in the Marcellus/Utica Boost Union Jobs, Lower Prices

The list is, unfortunately, long and getting longer. Atlantic Coast Pipeline. PennEast Pipeline. Constitution Pipeline. And others. Yes, each one of those massive projects that got canceled means a loss of revenue for the companies involved, and a loss of takeaway capacity for drillers in the Marcellus/Utica region. However, perhaps the biggest loss is the jobs those projects would have provided for union workers. The cancellation of each of those projects resulted in the loss of revenue and income for union workers–direct harm to families. Have you thought about those costs?
UTICA, NY
yankeeinstitute.org

A Risky Plan: Connecticut’s Public Option Proposal

Connecticut state officials have proposed entering the private health insurance business to assist residents who are either unable or struggling to afford coverage. Proponents hope to offer a “public option” insurance plan to small businesses, labor unions, nonprofit organizations, and potentially individuals, using the state employee healthcare program as the template, that would offer lower premiums and lower out-of-pocket costs than current insurance options.
CONNECTICUT STATE

