ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Brewers: What Would A Successful 2022 Season For Keston Hiura Look Like?

By Tyler Koerth
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few offseasons there has been a lot of talk surrounding Keston Hiura. As a very talented hitting prospect out of the 2017 draft class, Keston Hiura made his MLB debut with the Brewers in May of 2019 and made an immediate positive impact on that years...

reviewingthebrew.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

The Yankees may already have their stop-gap shortstop on the roster for the 2022 season

Most New York Yankees fans are enamored by the idea of signing a big-name shortstop to fill the position and offer above-average play in 2022 and beyond. However, signing a player like Carlos Correa to a 10-year deal could put them in a tough spot considering their admiration for Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza. Management is extremely high on their young prospects, but they are a few seasons away from getting a crack at the starting job.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Dodgers: Kenta Maeda Laments MLB Using Universal DH

The one thing MLB and the MLBPA can agree on is implementing the universal DH for 2022 and beyond. It won’t be official until the new CBA is completed, which, could be a while, but the news certainly made waves. One Dodgers pitcher bragged about his now unbreakable career...
MLB
FanSided

Latest Kyle Schwarber rumors: Rob Manfred revelation hurts Red Sox chances

Even though the MLB lockout is still in place, this latest update can hurt the Boston Red Sox’s chances of re-signing Kyle Schwarber. The MLB lockout is still ongoing with no real end in sight. While there was a mad flurry of signings ahead of the lockout, there are still plenty of players left on the open market. One of them is former Boston Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Former LA Pitcher Kenta Maeda Sad About Universal DH

Last week we learned that the designated hitter rule appears destined for both leagues with the new collective bargaining agreement. While it’s not official until a new CBA is fully agreed to, the universal DH did elicit some reactions around the game. Dodgers reliever Justin Bruihl boasted about his...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keston Hiura
Person
Craig Counsell
FanSided

DJ LeMahieu forgotten in New York Yankees first base hunt

There is a great deal of speculation as to who will be at first base on Opening Day for the New York Yankees. Luke Voit may be the first baseman on the roster, but the Yankees have been attempting to move on from him since the trade deadline. Not only are they listed amongst the favorites for Freddie Freeman and Anthony Rizzo in free agency, but they are also expected to be a part of the Matt Olson Sweepstakes when the A’s begin their fire sale.
MLB
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox roster projection: Could Josh Hader, Jorge Soler, Collin McHugh join new-look group once lockout is lifted? | Chris Cotillo (MLB Notebook)

The ongoing MLB lockout means pitchers and catchers aren’t reporting to spring training this week like they are supposed to, but that doesn’t mean we can’t look forward to the MLB season. When the Red Sox take the field on Opening Day (whenever that is), they’ll surely look a lot different than we did when we last saw them in October.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Minor League Contracts, Trevor Bauer Updates, Dave Roberts, and More

The last week saw some major minor league deals involving the Dodgers popping up on the timeline. First LA inked a pair of players to MiLB deals. Dodgers have signed 1B/OF Stefen Romero to minor-league deal with invite to major-league spring training, source tells @TheAthletic. Hit 96 HRs past five seasons in Japan, including shortened ‘20. Potential DH option if CBA indeed includes universal DH. https://t.co/zhxyPaNmD4.
MLB
The Good Phight

Phillies grab some minor league depth, sign Josh Ockimey, Yairo Munoz

In 2021, when Didi Gregorius spent so much time on the injured list for pseudogout, the team was put in a tough place. They didn’t really have much depth in the minors that was ready to contribute at the big league level, their top prospect at the position was still a year away and their major league bench options were “shortstops” in name only. Forced to choose, the team gave Nick Maton a shot at the job, but Joe Girardi’s allergy to using younger players to which the only cure is a steady diet of “professional hitter veterans” meant Maton had a short leash. When he wasn’t able to convince the team, they were then forced to try out Ronald Torreyes at the spot. All he was able to give the team was a 68 wRC+ and an OPS that barely broke .630.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers
bleachernation.com

Sounds Like the Cubs and Rays Could Reignite Kevin Kiermaier Trade Talks When the Lockout Ends

Center field certainly doesn’t feel like a position of priority for the Cubs this offseason – in terms of the discussion it generates – but we’ve probably been a little too glib about their current options. Guys like Ian Happ or Rafael Ortega or Michael Hermosillo or platoon options — or the expected mid-season promotion of Brennen Davis — may feel like reasonable alternatives heading into Opening Day, but Happ is better suited for a corner, Ortega is probably better suited for a complementary role, Hermosillo is unproven at the big league level, and Davis is no lock to arrive before midseason (and no guarantee to contribute thereafter).
MLB
FanSided

Why the Mariners Acquiring Dee Gordon was a Bad Trade and Mistake

On December 7, 2017, Jerry Dipoto made a trade to acquire speedy second baseman Dee Gordon from the Marlins in exchange for a trio of prospects headlined by Nick Neidert. Gordon had a very good year in 2016, and then he joined a roster that won 78 games in 2017 and was headlined by stars like Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, Kyle Seager, and an aging Felix Hernandez. He was added to help the Mariners break through and make it to the playoffs, but he fell far short of expectations.
MLB
FanSided

1 player from each NL West team for the White Sox to trade for

All signs are pointing to Spring Training being delayed. Meanwhile hopes that the regular season will start on time are also dwindling. Chicago White Sox fans are left to sit idly by to wait and see if Rick Hahn will make any upgrades once the lockout ends. Once the work...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
gopios.com

Carroll baseball looking to build on success of last season - 2022 Season Preview

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Coming off one of the best seasons in program history, the Carroll University baseball team plans to build off of the momentum created by the success, reassert itself as a strong, consistent contender and blaze a clear path toward the top of the ever-challenging nationally recognized College Conference of Illinois-Wisconsin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Gorman compared to this Dodgers star

St. Louis Cardinals prospect Nolan Gorman, who will debut in 2022, is being compared to this Los Angeles Dodgers star. Despite Jordan Walker generating significant buzz, and being named the St. Louis Cardinals top prospect by most outlets, Nolan Gorman is going to be a significant part of the team’s future.
MLB
FanSided

Colorado Rockies ink former Dodgers first-round draft pick

After pitching at the Major League level for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies are looking to see if Zach Lee can bring anything to the club in 2022 and beyond. The 30-year-old Lee was signed to a minor league deal by the Colorado Rockies...
MLB
FanSided

If the Jays look to trade Randal Grichuk, will the Cubs pick up the phone?

The outfield doesn’t figure to be a position of strength for the Chicago Cubs this season. Left field looks like a revolving door right now, begging for someone to step up and take the job, Ian Happ will start in center after saving his own skin with a scorching hot finish to 2021 and, with two years left on his contract, Jason Heyward is looking to at least be a league average player in right.
MLB
FanSided

Juan Soto turns down bigger contract than former teammate Bryce Harper

The Washington Nationals offered Juan Soto a bigger contract than the Philadelphia Phillies gave Bryce Harper. When Bryce Harper signed his 13-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies for $330M, it was the largest contract in North American professional sports history. Of course, it was surpassed weeks later, when the Los...
MLB
NBC Sports

Phils sign power hitter who needs no directions to CBP

The Phillies have added some organizational depth at first base. Josh Ockimey announced on Twitter that he signed a minor-league contract with the club. Ockimey was understandably excited in making the announcement. He is a South Philadelphia native and graduate of Ss. Neumann Goretti High School, which sits less than two miles from Citizens Bank Park.
MLB
FanSided

Colorado Rockies 2022 player predictions: Sam Hilliard

Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is someone that has the potential to have a great season in 2022. Hilliard has shown that he has the power that the Rockies so desperately need when he played in the minors but it has only been shown in short glimpses at the MLB level.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

232K+
Followers
427K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy