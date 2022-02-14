Forces of Fashion Gift

Japanese luxury fashion label sacai has announced that it will be launching its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, which will include a new collab with Errolson Hugh’s ACRONYM. For the exciting new collab, the brands have merged two distinct ideas to develop entirely groundbreaking designs and styles. In particular, the collection sees sacai's signature silhouettes and fabrics infused with ACRONYM’s high-tech elements. As a result, a line of fresh new bomber jackets, parkas, and trench coats arrive for men, while the two brands deliver a midi dress, cropped jacket, and woven skirt for women.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 12 DAYS AGO