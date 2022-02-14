Forces of Fashion Gift

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“The Cult Gaia woman is a bit of a goddess,” said the label’s designer Jasmin Larian. For spring 2022, the goddess is luxuriating oasis-side in the middle of the desert, not letting her surroundings take away from her party-ready outfits. Otherworldly, indeed, though the Cult Gaia customer has her finger on the current trends. She loves drama, texture, and extraneous straps wrapped around her exposed midriff.
Valentine's Day Fashion

Your fave Fashionista! Ashley Meyers brings her favorite accessories to spice up date night for Valentine’s day. Simple, easy, inexpensive ways to re-invent your favorite outfits with pops of fabulous new accessories!
Flyer-Inspired Spring Fashion

London-based fashion designer Martine Rose introduces a new collection designed for the Spring/Summer 2022 season and it is unlike any other. She always works outside of the box and has created a reputation for delivering standout designs throughout the recent years. For the warmer seasons of the year, she turns her attention to the 'Carefree Dancing' and 'Alive with pleasure' artworks from retro rave flyers.
Secondhand Fashion

The online commerce of used clothing is booming. According to ThredUp.com, a prominent virtual consignment and thrift store, the secondhand market is projected to double in the next five years, reaching a whopping $77 billion. “The pandemic and resulting economic downturn boosted this surge,” says Hyejune Park, Ph.D., associate professor of fashion merchandising at Oklahoma State University. “Stuck at home in 2020, people looked into their closets, found items they no longer wore or wanted and went online to sell and buy clothes to save money.”
Grunge-Inspired Fall Fashion

Samsøe Samsøe introduces its newest collection designed for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The inspiration behind the capsule nods to the youth culture in London, specifically through the 90s era. The seasonal capsule delivers a retro theme with this influence and aims to celebrate the importance of freedom and individuality.
Artful Puffer Fashion Capsules

Emerging fashion label Parallel Concepts introduces its new collection of wearables that continue to be inspired by different areas of interest. This includes themes of film, science, architecture, and design, translated through progressive wearables for the colder season of the year. The color palette centers around hues of red, blue,...
Avant-Garde Technical Fashion

Japanese luxury fashion label sacai has announced that it will be launching its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, which will include a new collab with Errolson Hugh’s ACRONYM. For the exciting new collab, the brands have merged two distinct ideas to develop entirely groundbreaking designs and styles. In particular, the collection sees sacai's signature silhouettes and fabrics infused with ACRONYM’s high-tech elements. As a result, a line of fresh new bomber jackets, parkas, and trench coats arrive for men, while the two brands deliver a midi dress, cropped jacket, and woven skirt for women.
Minimal Functional Spring Fashion

Japanese outerwear label Goldwin introduces its newest collection designed for the Spring/Summer 2022 season with a strong focus on the harmony that lies between human and nature, function and simplicity, body and mind. The brand continues to drop minimal designs that do not fall short of aesthetics. The seasonal pieces...
Star-Studded Fashion Campaigns

Luxury Spanish fashion house Balenciaga unveiled the second installment of its ongoing unnamed marketing campaign, this time delivering a series of Stef Mitchell-shot photographs featuring a variety of celebrities, most notably, Kim Kardashian. According to the label, the campaign will be comprised of several phases that will be released throughout...
Spring Streetwear Fashion Launches

The Stüssy Spring/Summer 2022 collection is full of timeless pieces that are versatile and can be worn for years to come. There are notable outerwear pieces along with knitwear, workwear, and much more. There is a strong focus on the theme of relaxation and includes items such as work jackets.
Burley boutique specializing in fashion and gifts for everyone

BURLEY — A downtown Burley business is combining an on-trend fashion store with gift selections for everyone, offering adult swaddling blankets, organic skin care products, adult and children’s’ books, journals and specialty foods and treats. They also have a men’s section with colognes, skin care products including...
Metaverse Fashion Events

As of March 24th, 2022, Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion Week will be open and accessible to anyone in the world and no ticket is required to get a look at the future of fashion. Inside the metaverse, brands and investors are able to purchase digital plots of land for the purposes of sharing their latest designs, as well as hosting shows, music experiences, afterparties and much more.
Kitsch-Centric Fashion

Streetwear label Doublet has unveiled its punk-inspired Spring/Summer 2022 collection, which features a one-of-a-kind Suicoke collaboration. With the new collection, Doublet continues to deliver on its unique shapeshifting aesthetic, leveraging its signature subversive sensibilities to offer shoppers a range of eye-catching attire. For example, even the Suicoke collaboration comes in the form of a truly unique footwear silhouette. Together the two brands have created a pair of animal plush toy slippers that are meant to be combined with graphic-printed socks.
Trashion Fashion call for entries

Sonoma fashionistas – start saving your garbage. That’s because the Sonoma Community Center is now gearing up for April’s Earth Month, which means another chance for the community to participate in the upcoming annual Trashion Fashion events. Official entry forms and rules are now available for anyone...
Multi-Faceted Spring Fashion

Fashion label EASTLOGUE introduces a new look at the Phases collection that is designed specifically for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. The brand explores the many different facets that highlight nature and capture that through wearables for the warmer times of the year. The Korean label delivers militaristic themes throughout the...
Family Heritage-Inspired Fashion

Denim Tears works in collaboration with UGG on a new collection of wearables that is inspired by a narrative of Black family history. Tremaine Emory, designer at Denim Tears dives into his own family roots to inspire the new designs, celebrating his 95-year old great grandmother. Speaking about his family...
Affordable Canadian Fashion Stores

'In Circles' is a Toronto-based online jewelry label and retailer in Canada. In Circles was founded in 2021 by two women in Toronto who believe that elegant jewelry does not need to come at luxury prices. The company operates through its online store where it sells its own in-house jewelry collection, as well as multiple jewelry collections from overseas.
Molded High-Fashion Footwear

The Balenciaga Ultra Flat Mules are something of a high-fashion take on the design of five-finger shoes that will provide wearers with a futuristic option that doesn't hold back when it comes to ergonomics. The shoe is constructed using thermoplastic polyurethane that has been formed into the shape of the...
Historical fashions on display

If you like your history with a dollop of style, check out the Feb. 26 Historical Fashion Show at Dade Battlefield Historic State Park. Fashions worn in eras ranging from the late 1700s to the 1960s will be modeled by area residents as the event’s master of ceremonies provides commentary, 6–7:30 p.m.
