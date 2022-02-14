ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

For Valentine's Day Streaming, You Could Do a Lot Worse than 'I Want You Back'

By Sam Allard
Cleveland Scene
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy dint of their paint-by-numbers scripts and their lack of special effects, contemporary rom-coms tend to be straightforward and cost-effective productions. That's one reason why streaming services have pumped out so many of them in recent years. In theory, film budgets can be spent on attracting star power instead of creating...

www.clevescene.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Disney+ Has Two Hits in Top 3 Streaming Charts Against Netflix's Don't Look Up

Thanks to streaming services, viewers are having more opportunities than ever to check out or revisit films from the past year. 2021 brought quite a few noteworthy animated hits — and it looks like two of them are dominating the most recent Nielsen ratings report. According to the company's data for Total Minutes Viewed between December 27, 2021 and January 02, 2022, Disney+'s Encanto was viewed a total of 2.198 billion minutes that week. Netflix's Don't Look Up placed second on the list with 2.024 billion minutes, while the Disney+ debut of Ron's Gone Wrong was viewed a total of 378 million minutes.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Day
Person
Jenny Slate
Person
Gina Rodriguez
Person
Scott Eastwood
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
Sam Claflin
TVGuide.com

The 16 Best Romantic Valentine's Day Movies to Watch Right Now on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon, and Hulu

Happy Valentine's Day! If you're looking for the best romantic movies to watch right now in honor of the holiday, we've got you covered. Go buy some chocolate and roses and every heart-shaped item you can find and settle in to check out some of our recommendations. Our list includes sweeping classics like Casablanca and Titanic, sweet rom-coms like 10 Things I Hate About You and Valentine's Day, and dumb movies you can't help but love, like Fifty Shades of Grey and After We Collided. You'll find something to fall in love with here.
MOVIES
Collider

Here's What's New on Prime Video in February 2022

February generally brings with it romance and Black voices. On Prime Video, it brings this, plus some new TV and movies: the premiere of Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson, based on the popular Jack Reacher books; the return of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for a marvelous Season 4, starring Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein; and the new romcom I Want You Back starring Charlie Day and Jenny Slate.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Hard
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch in January on Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, and More

New year, new you? It's a fine motto if you're into that sort of thing, but we'll do you one better: New year, new shows and movies. As we look ahead to the rest of 2022, we can take comfort in the fact that the streaming platforms have already churned out plenty of exciting new January releases to keep us entertained as we slog through the winter.
TV SHOWS
Apartment Therapy

6 TV Shows to Watch When You’re All Caught Up on “Sweet Magnolias”

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve already binged all of “Sweet Magnolias” season two, which premiered Feb. 4 on Netflix, you might be craving a few more shows that share similarities. While no one can replace the sweet magnolias themselves — Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), and Dana Sue (Brooke Elliot) have a truly enviable friendship — you have lots of option when it comes to shows with small town hospitality, a good mix of family drama, and of course, romance.
TV SERIES
HuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Sweet Magnolias'

“Sweet Magnolias” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The second season of the romantic drama premiered on Feb. 4. Based on the series of novels by the same name, “Sweet Magnolias” follows three best friends in South Carolina as they navigate relationships, work and other challenges together.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
wiltonbulletin.com

As Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max battle over Hollywood's top stars, this lawyer has their backs

Nina Shaw expected to spend the first few months of 2022 at award ceremonies celebrating her clients, a long list of luminaries that includes filmmakers Ava DuVernay and F. Gary Gray, as well as actress Yvonne Orji. The Hollywood lawyer also thought she might get back on the road, traveling for work and a long-awaited family trip to France. Instead, like so many people, she's still stuck at home.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

The Dark Tower Movie Was More Disappointing Than Avatar: The Last Airbender's Movie, And Nobody Will Convince Me Otherwise

Being a mega fan of a property sucks. Yes, there’s the whole toxic fandom aspect of loving a franchise, as that’s a thing. But no, the aspect of fandom that I’m about to talk about might seem like a blessing at first, when in actuality, it’s a curse. And the aspect I’m talking about is the inevitable movie adaptation. Yes, you know where I’m heading with this. At best, you end up getting modern classics like the Harry Potter movies, but at worst, you end up getting dreck like Avatar: The Last Airbender, or the Stephen King-adapted, The Dark Tower Movie.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim Shares Valentine’s Day Thirst Trap Rocking Savage X Fenty

Lil Kim wished her fans a “#HAPPYLOVEDAY,” blessing their Instagram feeds with a slideshow of photos wearing Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line. In three different poses, the rapper showed off her best angles in a neon mesh bodysuit. The Brooklyn-born rapper left celebrities and fans speechless...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

J.Lo reveals early Valentine's Day gift from Ben Affleck that melted her heart, plus more news

JLo gets candid about Ben's early Valetine's Day gift before their Super Bowl date. These two lovebirds got an early start on Valentine's Day 2022. In her On The JLo newsletter over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez revealed her on-again love Ben Affleck surprised her with a pre-V-Day gift that she said "melted my heart." It was an edited music video for her track, "On My Way" from "Marry Me" that featured photos of the couple dating back to their first stab at romance in 2002. Although the relationship didn't work out — they got engaged before calling it quits in 2004 and then reunited last year — Jennifer told fans the gift gave her new ideas about how love works. "Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever," she said of the video, noting that it was "very special and personal," according to People. Jen and Ben were later spotted enjoying a Super Bowl date night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, as the Los Angeles Rams took on the Cincinnati Bengals. At one point, the cameras showed Jen dancing next to Ben in the stands before the two watched Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and more performers during the Halftime Show.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy