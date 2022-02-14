ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youtube

2-14-22 What's On Your Mind Early Edition

By Matt Lien
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVE from NDSU's "In Our Hands: The Campaign for North...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

2-16-22 The Chris Berg Show Episode 98

Dr. Scott Atlas, author and part of President Trump's taskforce for COVID-19, joins the show to discuss government management on public health and information. He also previews his. Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about. Chris believes we need to start influencing the hearts and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wccftech.com

How to Quickly Take a Screenshot on Android By Tapping the Back of Your Phone

Apple's back tap on iOS allows users to perform certain actions by tapping the back of their iPhone. You can set several actions like taking a screenshot. However, Android users could not enjoy the same feature on their phones. Now, with the launch of Android 12, Google has embedded the feature in Settings which you can access with ease. If you want a faster way to take screenshots, Android 12 houses a new feature called Quick tap. You can learn how to quickly take a screenshot on Android using the back tap feature on your phone,
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ndsu
techweez.com

Facebook Isn’t Listening On Your Phone. It Doesn’t Have To

Early this week, a video went viral(20 million views) on TikTok about how Facebook is listening on your phone. The woman in the video claimed she was a former Facebook employee. The video is part of the viral “tell me something from a place you used to work at” trend....
CELL PHONES
gamingonphone.com

Wordle: List of 50 best Starting Words you can use to make the perfect guess

Wordle has been trending in the gaming industry for the past two months. Seeing its growing popularity, the American Media Giant, New York Times has recently acquired the game. It is a free-to-play daily word game where players need to guess a new five-letter word each day within 6 available tries. In this guide, we are going to suggest the top best 50 starting words that players can use in Wordle.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

How to turn off the iMessage typing bubble so no one knows you’re typing

Apple’s iMessage is incredibly popular and is arguably one of the more popular chat applications around today. However, because Apple doesn’t provide us with usage details in the way that Facebook and Snapchat do, the full scope of iMessage’s popularity remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that iMessage’s seeming ubiquity doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best chat application available. In fact, there’s no denying that iMessage’s suite of features woefully lags behind features that have been available on apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat for years.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Today's LIVE Video Stream

LIVE from NDSU's "In Our Hands: The Campaign for North Dakota State University" fundraiser reveal!. 18:00 - John Glover - NDSU Foundation President/CEO. 1:06:39 - Derek Depauw - Trucker Convoy to Washington, DC. 1:36:02 - Rick Becker - Senate Candidate. 2:01:36 - NDSU "In Our Hands" fundraising reveal of $586,651,144!...
COLLEGES
CNET

Download Wordle right now and play it for free for years to come

Five words. Six tries. Once a day. That's the basic concept of Wordle, the highly addictive word puzzle that has captivated the world. If you don't guess the correct word in half a dozen attempts, you always have tomorrow to play another round, but that may soon come to an end -- unless you're willing to pay for the pleasure.
TECHNOLOGY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

2-10-22 The Need to Know Morning Show Hour 2

01:17 - Pat Traynor - Dakota Medical Foundation - Giving Hearts Day. 34:35 - Gerri Leach - Jail Chaplains - Giving Hearts Day. It's The Need to Know Morning Show with Alex Taylor and Kevin Flynn. Weekdays 6-8:30 a.m. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or Google.
SOCIETY
TechRepublic

Make your voice heard: Try podcasting with this budget-friendly mic

These days, everybody has something to say. It’s no surprise, then, that podcasting has become such a popular medium. If you want to add your voice to the airwaves, you’ll need the right equipment to do so, and the SLIDE Broadcaster Kit: Podcasting Mic Package gives you what you need at a great price. It’s on sale for just $28.99 (normally $59).
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

‘That made me so mad’: The reason why no one is getting today’s Wordle

Twitter users have taken to the platform to complain about not being able to complete today’s Wordle.The five-letter, six guesses daily word game has already thrown us a couple of curveballs this week, by having two different answers one day and a word many didn’t know the next, but Wordle 243 appears to have a setback of its own: there are too many possible variations.The game, which was created by software engineer Josh Wardle, was acquired by The New York Times earlier this month for an undisclosed seven-figure sum. The game moved over to the publisher’s platform last week.Today, Twitter...
INTERNET
TechSpot

Facebook takes the 'news' out of News Feed, figuratively speaking

Editor's take: Facebook is formally doing away with its News Feed, and will instead refer to the content stream simply as the Feed. By removing “News” from the name, Meta is essentially distancing itself from the toxicity associated with misinformation and fake news. Sure, it’s just a simple name change, but now the company can say it’s just a Feed that has no direct relation to actual news, implied or otherwise.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy