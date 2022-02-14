ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mystics sign PG Rui Machida of Japan

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Mystics announced the signing Monday of Japanese point guard Rui Machida. Machida, 28, led Japan to a silver medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. "Rui is a very exciting signing for us. She...

theScore

NBA reinstating Evans after 3-year absence

The NBA is reinstating former Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans after banning him in 2019, the league announced on Monday. Evans was dismissed and disqualified indefinitely in accordance with the NBA's anti-drug program after testing positive for a prohibited substance following his 2018-19 campaign with the Indiana Pacers. He's...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Wizards Notes: Player Development, Hachimura, Porzingis

Whether the Wizards push hard for a play-in spot down the stretch or resign themselves to a lottery berth and vie for draft positioning, developing their young players will be a top priority the rest of the way, writes Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. As Hughes outlines, if youngsters...
NBA
numberfire.com

Wizards' Rui Hachimura (ankle) will not return to Monday's game

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (ankle) will not return to Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Hachimura suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Monday's game and was unable to return to the game. Hachimura had scored 6 points and posted 1 assist and 1 steal prior to...
NBA
SportsGrid

Rui Hachimura Leaves With Ankle Injury, Won’t Return vs. Pistons

The Washington Wizards will have to get through their matchup against the Detroit Pistons without one of their depth forwards. Rui Hachimura was forced to leave Monday night’s contest with a right ankle sprain and will not return. Hachimura came off the bench, playing nine minutes and recording six...
NBA
bostonnews.net

No. 13 UCLA looks for shooting touch as Washington State visits

UCLA (17-5, 9-4 Pac-12) dropped three games on a four-game road swing, the most recent coming Saturday against cross-town rivalSouthern California 67-64. It was the Bruins' fifth consecutive loss to the Trojans, who were ranked No. 21 last week, sending Trojans fans into a frenzy. "The way we're playing, I...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Mike Thibault
Rui Machida
bostonnews.net

These 3 Things Predict 85% of Gold Medals, According to Tory Schalkle

Tory Schalkle Outlines Which Non-Athletic Factors Predict Olympic Gold Medals. February 14th, 2022| The 2022 Olympic medal count is underway, but for Tory Schalkle, a lot of the medals may have already been determined. When discussing a country's odds of medals, most commentators discuss the country's historic Olympic strength or specific current athletes. For Tory Schalkle - a U.S.-based banker and former consultant - a lot (specifically, 95%) of gold medal performance can be informed by country-wide statistics completely unrelated to sports. "I was curious how well a simple equation of non-athletic variables could predict a country's medal count and, if so, which variables would be important," Tory Schalkle said. To do that, Schalkle analyzed 11,273 datapoints across 60 variables. The result? "I was shocked to find that just 3 variables could predict 85% of the 2020 gold medal count," Tory Schalkle found. What were the 3 variables?
SPORTS
bostonnews.net

76ers visit Bucks, seek bounce-back after bad loss

The Philadelphia 76ers look to get back in the win column after suffering their worst loss of the season as they hit the road for a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night to begin a three-game road trip. Philadelphia is coming off a demoralizing 135-87 loss to the...
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards vs. Pistons GameThread

The Washington Wizards play at home tonight against the Detroit Pistons. With no Bradley Beal for the remaining of the season and many trades and changes, the starting lineup and rotation will look different tonight and going forward. It’ll be interesting to see how Kristaps Porzingis gets included in this...
NBA
WGAU

Olympics Live: Fourcade and Hansdotter elected to IOC

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Olympic champions Martin Fourcade and Frida Hansdotter have been elected by athletes at the Beijing Games to represent them as members of the International Olympic Committee. Fourcade, a biathlete from France, and Hansdotter, an Alpine skier from...
SPORTS
Washington City Paper

Wizards Hope Recent Trades Will Help Unify the Team

The Wizards’ once promising season has so far produced more misery than success. The team that started 10-3 imploded, and Washington’s best player and center piece, Bradley Beal, is out for the season following a wrist injury and subsequent corrective surgery. But Wizards players and front office staff believe their recent trades at the NBA deadline can help them finish the season strong and build for the future. On Valentine’s Day, the Wizards beat the Detroit Pistons, 103-94, to improve their record to 26-30 this season, tied for 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The team is 2-1 since the Feb. 10 deadline.
NBA
France
Japan
Tokyo, JP
Basketball
Sports
basketballinsiders.com

Wizards vs Pacers NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

For tonight’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Washington Wizards (26-30, 21-33-2 ATS) are preparing to play the Indiana Pacers (19-40, 27-30-2 ATS); NBA picks are featured here. Will Buddy Hield and the Pacers put an end to their seven-game losing streak? Including the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below.
NBA
Reuters

Fun and friendship fuel Norway's Olympic gold rush

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Norway could set a record for the total number of gold medals won by a country at a single Winter Olympics in Beijing but for chef de mission Tore Oevreboe enjoying themselves and creating good relationships is more important than winning. With Norway's chances...
WORLD
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Pistons learn to fly; Lynx re-sign veterans

The NBA midseason break is now on. Minnesota is off until Feb. 24 after completing one-half of a four-game homestand this month. The Wolves currently have the second-best scoring starting five in the Western Conference (77.2 ppg). The Detroit Pistons lost both meetings against Minnesota this season, including a 13-point...
NBA
bostonnews.net

Rangers host Red Wings, look for fourth straight win

The New York Rangers remain within striking distance of first-place Pittsburgh in the Metropolitan Division, and Thursday night they'll look to keep the pressure on with a victory over visiting Detroit. The Rangers have won three in a row, though they enjoyed a two-week layoff between their pasttwo games. On...
NHL

