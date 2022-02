While there is a multitude of different smartphones on the market, it’s safe to say that the perennial battle for dominance of the space comes down to the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Every year, each tech giant releases new iterations of its iconic smartphones that promise to push the envelope of technology and performance. Of course, one of the biggest deciding factors of whether or not a phone will be popular is its camera. Knowing this, Samsung threw down the gauntlet and combined the best facets of its Note and S Series lines to create an all-new elite smartphone with an absolutely killer camera.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO