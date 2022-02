Bracing for an influx of Mardi Gras tourists, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has brought back the city's indoor mask mandate. Everyone is also required to show proof of vaccination to access indoor dining, indoor entertainment or large-scale outdoor events. The March 1 celebration is expected to once again draw millions to the city, which has scaled down parades and altered some routes. Endymion, one of the largest and most anticipated parades, takes place on Saturday, Feb. 26 (they call it Samedi Gras), and winds from Mid-City to the Superdome. Also returning: "house floats," the elaborate decorations that took the place of parades last year.

