Announcement made during White House event with Vice President Kamala Harris, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, Senior Advisor Mitch Landrieu. February 14, 2022 - Today, during a White House event with Vice President Harris, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, and Senior Advisor Mitch Landrieu, the Biden-Harris Administration is announcing more than 10 million households are enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program, the nation’s largest ever broadband affordability program. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to removing barriers to high-speed, affordable internet access. Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, millions of families who previously could not get online or struggled to pay for this modern-day necessity are now connected.

