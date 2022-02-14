Gonzaga Basketball: Drew Timme & Andrew Nembhard postgame: Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's

Kentucky coach John Calipari and Tennessee coach Rick Barnes will honor the late Tom Konchalski during their SEC game on Tuesday. Each coach will use a “TK playmaker board” that has a regular white board with the Thomas C. Konchalski Foundation logo on one side and a picture of Tom’s iconic yellow legal pad on the other. During a scouting career that spanned six decades, Tom religiously scouted players with a yellow legal pad in hand in gyms up and down the Northeast before he passed after a battle with cancer on Feb. 8, 2021 at 74. The Thomas C. Konchalski Foundation helps needy students and also promotes Tom’s candidacy for the Naismith Hall of Fame. The game will air on ESPN at 9 p.m..

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO