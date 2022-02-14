Gonzaga Basketball: Drew Timme & Andrew Nembhard postgame: Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's

Oscar Tshiebwe has been phenomenal for Kentucky all season long. The 6-foot-9, 255-pound big man is consistently putting up big numbers – as he’s currently averaging 16.4 points and 15.3 rebounds per game on 60.2% shooting – and provides a significant impact for the Wildcats on both ends of the court each and every game.
Throughout the ACC, there are several historic stadiums which Pitt travels to and from to compete in during conference play. However, there are a few that stand out the most to head coach Jeff Capel, and the Dean Smith Center, in his home state of North Carolina, is right up there at the top.
A troubling situation is developing as the Duke Blue Devils face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. According to multiple reports, trainers checked out Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski several times in the first half. When it came time to come out for the second half, Coach K did not emerge with his team.
Gonzaga reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 on Monday after defeating Saint Mary's to extend its winning streak to 14 games Saturday night and improve to 21-2 (10-0 WCC). The Zags overtook Auburn for the top spot after the Tigers (23-2, 11-1 SEC) had their 19-game winning streak come to an end in an overtime loss at Arkansas last Tuesday.
Last spring, Duke’s men’s basketball program announced that head coach Mike Krzyzewski would be retiring following the 2021-22 season. Former Duke basketball star turned assistant coach Jon Scheyer would be taking over the program as head coach. According to a new book by Ian O’Connor, though, the Blue...
As the dust settles on the Plains and Bryan Harsin will officially remain the head coach of Auburn football for another year, there is still much work to be done. Priority number one on the to-do list? Hire an offensive coordinator. After parting ways with Mike Bobo at the end...
Kentucky coach John Calipari and Tennessee coach Rick Barnes will honor the late Tom Konchalski during their SEC game on Tuesday. Each coach will use a “TK playmaker board” that has a regular white board with the Thomas C. Konchalski Foundation logo on one side and a picture of Tom’s iconic yellow legal pad on the other. During a scouting career that spanned six decades, Tom religiously scouted players with a yellow legal pad in hand in gyms up and down the Northeast before he passed after a battle with cancer on Feb. 8, 2021 at 74. The Thomas C. Konchalski Foundation helps needy students and also promotes Tom’s candidacy for the Naismith Hall of Fame. The game will air on ESPN at 9 p.m..
Albany (Ga.) Dougherty defensive lineman Stantavious Smith is focused on 10 schools, he announced Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-1, 260-pounder is currently unranked by the On3 Consensus, but holds offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Nebraska Oregon, Penn State and South Carolina, among others. Each of those 10 made his top schools list.
There are a lot of mixed feelings on Rick Pitino among Kentucky fans, but all members of Big Blue Nation should like what their former coach has to say about this year’s Wildcats. Even though he’s busy with his own Iona team, Pitino has apparently been keeping an eye...
No. 16 Tennessee played host to No. 4 Kentucky tonight, and the Volunteers could not have possibly looked more different from their last outing against the Wildcats. Last time, when Kentucky hosted Tennessee in Lexington, the Wildcats had some fun in Rupp Arena, routing the Volunteers to the tune of a 107-79 win, a game in which Kentucky set several program records on the offensive side. Tennessee wasn’t going to let that happen twice, though, as the Volunteers cruised to a 76-63 victory on Tuesday, getting some much-needed vindication and extending their win streak to five games.
A fight broke out on the Kentucky bench during the first half against Tennessee on Tuesday night. The series of events started with Volunteers forward John Fulkerson stumbling into the row of Kentucky bench players and ended with multiple technical fouls issued. Rick Barnes spoke after the game about what...
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will go against the #7 Duke Blue Devils in Atlantic Coast Conference clash in Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 7:00 PM (EST). Wake Forest started the season well, sweeping 11 of its first 12 matches. The Demon Deacons had...
Merl Code, a former Nike-turned-Adidas executive will be going to federal prison sometime in the near future. He doesn’t know when or where, but one thing he knows all too well is about college basketball’s behind closed doors bribery schemes throughout the last decade. “[I was] the bogeyman,”...
Gonzaga has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, while Providence climbed into the top 10 and Wyoming earned its first ranking in more than seven years. • Grab a Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball jersey, shirt or hat | More Gonzaga items on sale.
The Miami basketball team has recovered from a midseason slump with a two-game winning streak. Miami will conclude a two-game road trip at Louisville on Wednesday night. The Hurricanes won a critical game at Wake Forest on Saturday. Kameron McGusty scored 22 and Isaiah Wong 20 versus Wake Forest. Louisville...
After Duke’s 76-74 win over Wake Forest, coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer commented on the latest information regarding Coach K’s health scare at halftime. Mike Krzyzewski, better known as Coach K with Duke fans, did not return to coach the Blue Devils after halftime. He remained in the locker room after the break while reportedly “not feeling well.”
Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski did not return to the sideline after halftime of Duke’s home game against Wake Forest on Tuesday night. According to The Athletic’s Brendan Marks, he was attended to by trainers multiple times before the break. UPDATE: Mike Krzyzewski will not return after his...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (KT) — Kentucky had no trouble beating Tennessee on its home floor. That was a month ago and things have changed in the past four weeks. The tables turned Tuesday night as the Volunteers ran away with a 76-63 victory, handing the No. 4 Wildcats their first double-deficit loss of the year.
