Gonzaga Basketball: Drew Timme & Andrew Nembhard postgame: Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's

 2 days ago

On3.com

John Calipari calls out media in advance in defense of Oscar Tshiebwe

Oscar Tshiebwe has been phenomenal for Kentucky all season long. The 6-foot-9, 255-pound big man is consistently putting up big numbers – as he’s currently averaging 16.4 points and 15.3 rebounds per game on 60.2% shooting – and provides a significant impact for the Wildcats on both ends of the court each and every game.
The Spun

Breaking: Coach K Leaves During Game, Duke Issues Update

A troubling situation is developing as the Duke Blue Devils face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. According to multiple reports, trainers checked out Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski several times in the first half. When it came time to come out for the second half, Coach K did not emerge with his team.
zagsblog.com

Kentucky’s John Calipari, Tennessee’s Rick Barnes to honor Tom Konchalski with ‘TK playmaker board’

Kentucky coach John Calipari and Tennessee coach Rick Barnes will honor the late Tom Konchalski during their SEC game on Tuesday. Each coach will use a “TK playmaker board” that has a regular white board with the Thomas C. Konchalski Foundation logo on one side and a picture of Tom’s iconic yellow legal pad on the other. During a scouting career that spanned six decades, Tom religiously scouted players with a yellow legal pad in hand in gyms up and down the Northeast before he passed after a battle with cancer on Feb. 8, 2021 at 74. The Thomas C. Konchalski Foundation helps needy students and also promotes Tom’s candidacy for the Naismith Hall of Fame. The game will air on ESPN at 9 p.m..
On3.com

2023 defensive lineman Stantavious Smith names top 10 schools

Albany (Ga.) Dougherty defensive lineman Stantavious Smith is focused on 10 schools, he announced Monday afternoon. The 6-foot-1, 260-pounder is currently unranked by the On3 Consensus, but holds offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Jackson State, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Nebraska Oregon, Penn State and South Carolina, among others. Each of those 10 made his top schools list.
On3.com

Tennessee fans dunk on Kentucky with chants after blowout win

No. 16 Tennessee played host to No. 4 Kentucky tonight, and the Volunteers could not have possibly looked more different from their last outing against the Wildcats. Last time, when Kentucky hosted Tennessee in Lexington, the Wildcats had some fun in Rupp Arena, routing the Volunteers to the tune of a 107-79 win, a game in which Kentucky set several program records on the offensive side. Tennessee wasn’t going to let that happen twice, though, as the Volunteers cruised to a 76-63 victory on Tuesday, getting some much-needed vindication and extending their win streak to five games.
On3.com

Jon Scheyer provides new update on Coach K health scare

After Duke’s 76-74 win over Wake Forest, coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer commented on the latest information regarding Coach K’s health scare at halftime. Mike Krzyzewski, better known as Coach K with Duke fans, did not return to coach the Blue Devils after halftime. He remained in the locker room after the break while reportedly “not feeling well.”
kentuckytoday.com

No. 4 Kentucky slips, falls hard to Volunteers at Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (KT) — Kentucky had no trouble beating Tennessee on its home floor. That was a month ago and things have changed in the past four weeks. The tables turned Tuesday night as the Volunteers ran away with a 76-63 victory, handing the No. 4 Wildcats their first double-deficit loss of the year.
