ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Eddie Vedder reveals there's a 'secret tribute' to Tom Petty on his solo album, 'Earthling'

By Marty Rosenbaum
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CscP9_0eE5hgHg00

It should come as no surprise that a prolific songwriter like Eddie Vedder would take inspiration from the likes of Tom Petty . In his latest album Earthling , Vedder put in a secret, but not so secret anymore tribute to the late artist.

Listen to music from Eddie Vedder and more on Pearl Jam Radio

Vedder took part in a wide-ranging conversation with none other than Bruce Springsteen as the two talked about the Pearl Jam frontman’s new solo album Earthling .

The two got to discussing the first single off the record “Long Way” as Springsteen remarked that he could hear “the ghost of Tom” in the song. Of course, that ghost he’s referring to is none other than Tom Petty .

Vedder expanded on Springsteen’s comments discussing how the song started out with him playing a Guild four-string tenor bass. After recording his playing, he added on some drums and vocals and said it all got together “in an afternoon.”

“I didn’t know what the chords were because I’m playing a Tenor, Vedder said. “I’m just making shapes and sounds and all that.”

When he gave the song to his producer Andrew Watt , Vedder realized that the chords he was playing were pretty standard. “I thought I was coming up with some really interesting ones that’d never been played before,” he said. “It was very simple chords and that was kind of how Tom Petty would write.”

Listen to Tom Petty Radio , now on Audacy

Vedder realized that he may have been subconsciously channeling inspiration from Tom Petty, so he decided to go all in. “I got to be fairly close to Tom and maybe subconsciously you start writing songs or you write songs that you need to hear,” he said.

“We thought we should put some B3 [organ] on it and we know Benmont [Tench] from The Heartbreakers , so we called Benmont and he came down. I think it was the first time he had pulled the organ out of storage since the last show. It was very, very powerful.”

Springsteen was caught with surprise at the story.  “It’s a beautiful sort of secret tribute there,” he told Vedder.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
societyofrock.com

Sean Lennon Reveals His 2 Favorite Beatles Songs

John Lennon‘s son, Sean Ono Lennon, revealed his two favorite Beatles‘ songs. In 2014, during an interview with GQ, Sean said that he doesn’t like discussing his favorite Beatles’ songs. Sean expressed that he’s tired of answering certain questions. “There are questions you don’t even...
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Eddie Vedder – His 28 Best Songs, Outside Of Pearl Jam

Eddie Vedder hasn’t been as prolific with side-projects as his Pearl Jam bandmates: Stone Gossard used to have a band called Brad (R.I.P. Shawn Smith) and currently is a band called Painted Shield; he’s also done solo records. Jeff Ament has been part of Three Fish, Tres Mtns. and RNDM, and has put out a bunch of solo songs. Matt Cameron’s discography includes a number of projects including Hater, Wellwater Conspiracy, Harrybu McCage and Ten Commandos. Mike McCready, meanwhile, has been a member of Mad Season and the Rockfords.
MUSIC
Rock 104.1

Eddie Vedder Explains Why He ‘Despised’ Motley Crue

Eddie Vedder minced no words when discussing how much he "despised" the '80s glam metal bands that he and his Pearl Jam bandmates nearly put out of business in the early '90s. The 57-year-old singer — whose third solo album, Earthling, comes out Friday — reflected on his formative years in San Diego and Seattle in a new interview with the New York Times. "You know, I used to work in San Diego loading gear at a club," he said. "I'd end up being at shows that I wouldn't have chosen to go to — bands that monopolized late-'80s MTV. The metal bands that — I’m trying to be nice — I despised."
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Tom Petty
Person
Eddie Vedder
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Eddie Vedder cover the Beatles, Prince and Jimi Hendrix with Josh Klinghoffer, Andrew Watt and Chad Smith

Vedder and his band of Red Hot Chili Peppers vets have kicked off their Earthlings tour with plenty of setlist surprises, including Pearl Jam rarities and some big-name covers. Eddie Vedder has set off on tour in support of forthcoming solo album Earthling with an all-star band that includes Red Hot Chili Peppers and Jane’s Addiction members – and the setlists so far have played host to a wealth of classic covers and the occasional Pearl Jam deep cut.
MUSIC
Spin

Watch Eddie Vedder Dust Off Pearl Jam Deep Cut ‘Dirty Frank’ During Solo Show

Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings are only two dates into their intimate U.S. tour, and they’ve already managed to pack their setlists full of gems. After treating fans to Beatles and Bob Dylan covers, along with Pearl Jam classics, on opening night at New York’s Beacon Theater, Vedder and his band performed a collection of different songs during the second night at the venue.
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

How Eddie Vedder’s Career Goals Frustrated U2’s Bono

Eddie Vedder recalled how he’d left U2 singer Bono "frustrated" after the pair discussed career objectives. In a recent interview with the New York Times, the Pearl Jam vocalist explained they’d talked about their albums in terms of breeding a race horse, but that he couldn’t agree with the Irishman’s perspective.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthling#B3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Marin Independent Journal

New album releases: Eddie Vedder, Beach House, Tears for Fears

Here are some upcoming album releases to check out in February:. The Pearl Jam frontman flies solo — well, kind of — on this highly anticipated set due out Feb. 11. Vedder is actually in very good company on “Eathling,” which reportedly features contributions from such fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers as Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Ringo Starr. He’s already released three singles from the album, including the top 10-charting alt-rock song “Long Way.”
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Eddie Vedder’s ‘Earthlings Tour’ Makes Triumphant Debut At The Beacon [Photos/Videos]

Eddie Vedder officially opened his nine-show The Earthlings Tour on Thursday at New York City’s famed Beacon Theatre. With all the fanfare and excitement worthy of one of the world’s most recognizable rock icons, there has been heavy buzz for these shows, especially ahead of Eddie’s third solo album, Earthling, which is due to release on February 11th via Seattle Surf/Republic Records. This comes over a decade since Vedder’s sophomore solo release, 2011’s Ukelele Songs, precipitated by his solo debut with the Into The Wild soundtrack in 2007.
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

Is Eddie Vedder’s ‘Brother the Cloud’ About Chris Cornell?

Eddie Vedder's third solo record Earthling arrives later this week (Feb. 11). A few weeks ago, the Pearl Jam singer released the song "Brother the Cloud," and its emotional lyrics discuss dealing with loss, which begs the question — was it written about Chris Cornell?. Vedder and Cornell had...
MUSIC
seattlepi.com

Eddie Vedder and Andrew Watt Talk Spontaneity-Fueled ‘Earthling’ Album: ‘It Came Out of Nowhere’

Watt, a 31-year-old Long Island native and recent Grammy winner for producer of the year, has worked closely with such mega pop stars as Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa as well as Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Elton John and Ozzy Osbourne. But he’s quick to confess that his first love has always been Pearl Jam. “I’m a super-fan who has probably seen them live more than 40 times,” he says. ”I grew up playing guitar along with their songs in my bedroom as a kid.”
SEATTLE, WA
Norwalk Hour

Eddie Vedder’s Star-Studded ‘Earthling’ Is a Reminder of His Individuality

Eddie Vedder has always seemed like a singer inextricably bound to his band. Since the beginnings of Pearl Jam, he has flexed his warm baritone with an intensity or a sensitivity that perfectly matched his fellow musicians’ loose fury and anxious jamming; Vedder’s voice depends on Pearl Jam’s music, and their songs demand his voice. Whenever he has ventured into the wilds of a solo career, he has done so in the least Pearl Jam-y ways possible, whether it was the folkie mandolin musings of “Rise” or the beach-fire serenades of Ukulele Songs. No matter how sparse a song sounded, Vedder’s voice resounded in ways that recalled Pearl Jam. You could tell he was doing his best to tiptoe around the loud rock that defines his main gig.
MUSIC
KTEM NewsRadio

Tom Petty’s Rarest Songs: Playlist

Rattling off the names of Tom Petty's biggest hits is easy: "American Girl" and "Breakdown" from the Heartbreakers self-titled 1976 debut, "Refugee" and "Don't Do Me Like That" from Damn the Torpedoes, "You Don't Know How It Feels" from Wildflowers. Over the course of his career, he landed 28 Top...
MUSIC
Audacy

Audacy

52K+
Followers
53K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy