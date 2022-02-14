European major indices end the day with sharp declines

European and American equities have slipped this year. Analysts believe that many European equities are undervalued. We identify three leading European indices for 2022. American and European stocks underperformed this year as investors worry about the rising interest rates. The blue-chip S&P 500 and Stoxx 600 have all had negative returns YTD. But some investors believe that there is more value in Europe than in the US. For example, while the S&P 500 has a PE ratio of more than 20, the Stoxx 50 has a PE of less than 3. So, here are some of the best European indices for 2022.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO