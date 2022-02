Iona won its first 11 conference games to cement itself as the top dog in the MAAC. The Gaels are 13-2 in the conference and 21-5 overall. They have been the talk of the conference since their win over then-No. 10 Alabama on Thanksgiving. After dropping the next two at the ESPN Events Invitational to Belmont and then-No. 4 Kansas, they won 12 of their next 13 with the only loss coming by one at Saint Louis.

