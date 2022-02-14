Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Review (PS5) – Musou Spinoff Makes Sacrifices For An Engrossing War Simulation

Emulating many of the aspects found in Overcooked, Cannibal Cuisine lacks longevity but puts a darkly fun twist on the recipe. The Finger Guns Review. The age old proverb goes that ‘Too many cooks spoil the broth’. Well, in 2016 Overcooked proved that too many cooks is in fact a near-perfect recipe for a fun filled culinary disaster that’s about as likely to get you laughing as it is to test the strength of your friendship with you nearest and dearest. Since then, the challenging co-op party game genre has blossomed into its own not-so-little niche within the gaming industry. Moving Out, Catastronauts, Tools Up, BFF or Die and many others have spawned in Overcooked’s wake looking to fill your party nights with fun and fractured relationships. The latest of these is Cannibal Cuisine from Rocket Vulture. After initially launching on PC and Switch last year the game has achieved its full release and has found its way to other consoles too, including the PS5 which is the subject of this review.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO