Video Games

Pokémon Legends: Arceus - ACHOO-SE You Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch as Budew brings people together in...

www.ign.com

IGN

Magmarizer

The Magmarizer is an evolutionary item in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This page explains how to find Magmarizer, the Pokemon evolve using Magmarizer, and any other uses found in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. How to Get Magmarizer. Magmarizer can be purchased from the Outpost Trader using Merit Points - gained by finding...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Twice-Spiced Radish

Twice-Spiced Radish is an item in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Here's where to find Twice-Spiced Radish, how to craft Twice-Spiced Radish, and generally how to use Twice-Spiced Radish in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

STAR WARS: The Old Republic - 'Disorder' Cinematic Trailer

The celebration of our 10th anniversary continues with Legacy of the Sith, a new expansion that marks the starting point to a full year of galactic intrigue, conflict, and mystery. Legacy of the Sith will send players to the darkest depths and farthest reaches of the galaxy and unlock the ability to choose your personal combat style, allowing for more options than ever before when it comes to living and breathing your own Star Wars fantasy.
VIDEO GAMES
#Pok Mon#Open World#Nintendo Switch
IGN

Dune: Spice Wars - First Gameplay Trailer

Take a look at gameplay in this latest trailer for Dune: Spice Wars, the upcoming real-time strategy game with 4X elements that is headed to Early Access on PC in 2022. In Dune: Spice Wars, journey to the inhospitable world of Arrakis where you must lead one of the great factions to power by controlling the most valuable and strategically important resource in the universe: spice.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Baldur's Gate 3: Absolute Frenzy - Barbarian Trailer

Check out the trailer for Baldur's Gate 3's Patch 7: Absolute Frenzy update, which brings the playable Barbarian class with two sub-classes, improvised weapons, as well as thrown weapons such as throwable daggers, javelins, handaxes, and spears. The latest update also features improvements to exploration and stealth mechanics, new magic loot, and more. The Absolute Frenzy update arrives today, February 15, 2022. Baldur's Gate 3 is currently in Early Access.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cyberpunk 2077 - Official Next-Gen Gameplay on Xbox Series X

Get a look at 30 minutes of Cyberpunk 2077's Patch 1.5/Next-Gen update gameplay captured on Xbox Series X. Cyberpunk 2077's Next-Gen update allows for ray tracing features and 4K with dynamic scaling, and more. The Next-Gen update for the open-world, action-adventure RPG Cyberpunk 2077 is available now.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
RPG
IGN

Steam Deck: Everything We Know About Valve's Handheld Gaming PC

The Steam Deck, Valve’s handheld gaming PC, is nearly here… well, at least for those who were able to preorder it fast enough. But not only does this device give access to the Steam Store and a user’s Steam library wherever they may be, it can also be run as a regular PC that supports the install of third-party storefronts like the Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Black Augurite

The Black Augurite is an evolutionary item in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This page explains how to find Black Augurite, the Pokemon evolve using Black Augurite, and any other uses found in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. How to Get Black Augurite. Black Augurite can be found by defeating wild Pokemon and in...
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 13-19

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, By the Grace of the Gods anime; The Witches of Adamas, I Can't Believe I Slept With You! manga ship. Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia gamePlease KOEI Tecmo US$59.99 February 15. The King of Fighters XV PS5, PS4,...
COMICS
IGN

How Do PlayStation Trophies Affect How We Play? - Beyond 737

On this week's episode of IGN's weekly PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Mark Medina and Jada Griffin to have a conversation spurred by recent fan comments of the show and the packed release schedule in the next few weeks. With Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, and now even Cyberpunk 2077 potentially taking up our play time ahead of a year that continues to be busy for PS4 and PS5 gamers, we discuss our current feelings on how PlayStation Trophies do and don't affect how we play games. We dive into what the act of playing an open world game like Horizon Forbidden West or Elden Ring can be like if you're interested in collecting trophies, plus how some on the panel love trophy hunting and how others have fallen off interest in collecting them. We discuss trophy hunting burnout, and more broadly, what does and doesn't make a good trophy or even full trophy list. We cover Control, Marvel's Spider-Man and Miles Morales, God of War, Sifu, Guardians of the Galaxy, Uncharted, and so much more as we delve into how trophies have or haven't improved over time, and how they alter our approach to certain games, genres, and franchises. We also cover a bit of the news in the world of PlayStation, including the new Cyberpunk 2077 patch, some Horizon Forbidden West trophy and LEGO news, and PlayStation Productions updates. Plus, Jada breaks down some strategies for nabbing some Sifu trophies and shares her experience testing out some different moves on the boss of the game's second level. Timestamps: 00:00:00 Intro 00:03:55 The Great PlayStation Trophy Debate 01:01:49 News Roundup 01:14:35 Trophy Tip 01:22:33 Outro.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cyberpunk 2077: Why the New AI Update Only Works On Next-Gen Hardware - IGN Daily Fix

Today on IGN The Fix: Games, We're used to seeing next-gen console upgrades that improve visual fidelity or framerates, but it's so far been rare to see next-gen only features that centre around AI. However, one update to Cyberpunk 2077's NPCs was deemed too demanding to bring to PS4 and Xbox One. Cyberpunk 2077's latest 1.5 patch came with many, many changes for all available platforms - but one next-gen only feature caught the eye. Covered in yesterday's Cyberpunk announcement stream, CD Projekt Red announced that the game's crowd reactions had been improved, both for pedestrians and vehicles. Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, game director on The Witcher 3 and co-director for Cyberpunk 2077 has started up a new AAA studio in Poland called Rebel Wolves. The studio has already lined up its first project, a AAA dark fantasy game built using Unreal Engine 5. And it's all brought to you by Horizon Forbidden West! One tree donated for each "Reached the Daunt" trophy unlocked, until all 3 reforestation projects are completed (based on estimated 288k trees required). No additional purchase necessary to unlock trophy. Promotion ends when maximum donation is reached or on 3/25/22 at 11:59pm Pacific, whichever is earlier. For more information visit https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/horizon-forbidden-west/play-and-plant/ or the Arbor Day Foundation website at www.arborday.org.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Side Quests

IGN's Dying Light 2 complete side quest guide and walkthrough will lead you through every side quest found in all the districts in The City. Set many years after the first game, Dying Light 2 follows a man named Aiden Caldwell on his search for his lost sister and the man who experimented on them both. Wandering the world as a "Pilgrim" after the zombie virus that devastated Harran expanded across the globe, Aiden's search has led him to the walled city of Villedor, a place that was initially spared from the virus, until scientists within the city let the virus escape.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Into the Frozen Wilds - Horizon: Zero Dawn - The Frozen Wilds Walkthrough

In this Horizon: Zero Dawn - The Frozen Wilds gameplay walkthrough, we start the DLC with Into the Frozen Wilds. Aloy must find the Banuk in The Cut and deal with a new machine. 00:00 - Intro 00:02 - Talking With Sylens 01:11 - Fighting The Scorcher 06:00 - The Cut 07:05 - Cutscene For more on Horizon: Zero Dawn, check out the full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/horizon-zero-dawn/
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

KOF XV｜Launch Trailer

The new "XV" that transcends everything! Past KOF heroes unite! 39 star-studded characters are ready to fight!
COMICS
IGN

The Sims 4 Wiki Guide

Curses are a type of negative magic that your Spellcaster Sim can be inflicted with in The Sims 4: Realm of Magic. They range from being haunted to having bad hygiene permanently. This guide teaches you all about Curses, including all Curses and what they do, how to avoid getting...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Yae Miko Discusses Light Novels in a New Genshin Impact Trailer

The newest Genshin Impact character demo trailer is here, and it features Yae Miko in her element. Not only is she at the Grand Narukami Shrine, but she’s talking with one of the shrine maidens about a light novel manuscript she submitted for Yae Publishing House. After explaining why she’s displeased with the draft, she offers an example of how a light novel “should” go.
COMICS

