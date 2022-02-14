ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gun control groups press Biden to do more to stop violence

By Associated Press
WSVN-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Four years after 17 people were gunned down at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, families and gun control advocates are pressing President Joe Biden to do more to address gun violence. One father of a victim killed in the shooting sent an early...

wsvn.com

York Dispatch Online

Untraceable guns from kits are proliferating, but GOP still balks at reforms

St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial board (TNS) President Joe Biden’s call to crack down on “ghost guns” — weapons with no serial numbers that are made from kits or 3D printers — should be the easiest lift imaginable. With violent crime being such a top issue with most Americans, how is it possible that any sitting politician of any party favors the proliferation of untraceable guns? And how exactly does that work with the GOP’s “law and order” mantra?
Mic

Parkland families are calling out Biden for inaction on gun control

Four years after 17 people — the vast majority of them children — were shot and killed at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, President Biden is touting his accomplishments on gun reform, and urging Congress to do more to rein in America’s addiction to gun violence.
SheKnows

For the First Time, a Gun Manufacturer Was Held Liable for a Mass Shooting — But It’s Still Not Enough

Nothing can replace the agony of losing a child, but the families of the nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 are seeing a little bit of justice served in a landmark case against gun manufacturing company Remington. The families reached an historic $73 million settlement with Remington today, which marks the first time a gun manufacturer has been held liable for a mass shooting in the United States, according to the Associated Press. Remington is the maker of the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used to kill 20 first grade students and six educators at the massacre in...
AFP

Dad of Parkland victim climbs crane near W.House in gun control protest

The father of a teenager killed in a mass shooting at a Florida high school four years ago climbed a giant crane near the White House on Monday to urge President Joe Biden to take action against gun violence. Joaquin Oliver, 17, was one of 17 people who died when a former student opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on February 14, 2018. His father, Manuel, scaled a giant crane at a construction site near the White House in downtown Washington early on Monday and unveiled a banner with a picture of his slain son. "45K People Died From Gun Violence on Your Watch," the banner said.
TheDailyBeast

Dad of Parkland Shooting Victim Scales Giant Construction Crane to Unfurl Gun Control Banner

The grieving father of one of the 17 victims of the 2018 school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, scaled a 150-foot crane in front of the White House to mark the fourth anniversary of the tragedy. Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the shooting, unfurled a massive banner with his son’s photo and the message: “45k people died from gun violence on your watch.” Oliver also tweeted that he came to Washington last December to attempt to meet President Biden uninvited. He said his son was with him this time, referring to the banner, “So the whole nation can judge our reality.” Biden had earlier released a statement to mark the anniversary. “Out of the heartbreak of Parkland a new generation of Americans all across the country marched for our lives and towards a better, safer America for us all,” Biden said in a statement. “Together, this extraordinary movement is making sure that the voices of victims and survivors and responsible gun owners are louder than the voices of gun manufacturers and the National Rifle Association.”
Quad-Cities Times

Column: We need to stop ghost guns

President Joe Biden’s call to crack down on “ghost guns” — weapons with no serial numbers that are made from kits or 3D printers — should be the easiest lift imaginable. With violent crime being such a top issue with most Americans, how is it possible that any sitting politician of any party favors the proliferation of untraceable guns? And how exactly does that work with the GOP’s “law and order” mantra?
newschain

Parkland victim’s father scales crane near White House

Gun control advocates and families of the Parkland school shooting victims have marked the fourth anniversary of the massacre by calling on President Joe Biden to do more to address gun violence. Protesters demonstrated near the White House, and the father of one teenager killed at the school scaled a...
KHBS

On Parkland anniversary, Biden urges Congress on gun control

WASHINGTON — Four years after 17 people were gunned down at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, President Joe Biden says his administration stands with the advocates working to end gun violence and is urging the nation to uphold the “solemn obligation” to “keep each other safe.”
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden doubles down on gun control demands in new statement

President Joe Biden kicked off the week by using the fourth anniversary of the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., to double down on his calls for harsher gun control. In a statement on Monday remembering the 14 students and three educators killed in...
CBS Miami

‘A Little Sacrifice’: Manny Oliver, Father Of Parkland Shooting Victim, Climbs Construction Tower In DC To Drop Banner Calling For Biden To Pass Gun Legislation

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) — Marking four years since his son Joaquin was murdered in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting, Manuel Oliver climbed a construction tower next to the White House to drop a banner calling for President Biden to pass gun legislation. Then he was taken into police custody, and released several hours later. Monday evening, he told CBS4 why he did it. “We’ve been trying, always, to convince people that this is not the normal, this is not a thing you should accept. You have to reject this, you have to be offended. Today was another way of doing...
Axios

Parkland survivor David Hogg: "Biden needs to do something" on gun control

David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting, told CNN on Monday that President Biden "needs to do something" to prevent gun violence. Driving the news: Monday marked the fourth anniversary of the Parkland shooting, in which a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school, including 14 students. Marking the anniversary, Biden tweeted that "Congress must act," but Hogg insisted there is more the president can do on his own.
Washington Times

Five myths of gun control

President Biden was in New York last week for a photo-op with the new mayor and to push the left’s favorite anti-crime panacea — more gun control. After the crime wave of the past year, the president finally made it to the frontlines. What he said was so predictable that it could only inspire a collective yawn.
