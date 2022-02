Google is announcing the "Android Privacy Sandbox" today, a move the company says will be "a multi-year initiative" to introduce "more private advertising solutions" into Android. After Apple made tracking opt-in in iOS 14, Android wants to be seen as matching its main rival. Today's announcement is in addition to existing ad systems, not a replacement for them, so this will probably be even less effective than the "Privacy Sandbox" for Chrome.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 HOURS AGO