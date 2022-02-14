ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Our Valentine’s Day advice for a beautifully imperfect, healthy and happy marriage

By Rachel Campos-Duffy
 2 days ago

If there’s anything we learned from the 10 years our family served in Congress it’s that politicians in Washington can’t save America. Families will. And strong marriages are the foundation of great families. . Name the social ill, and you can probably trace it back to broken...

Carrie Wynn

Behaviors Exhibited When Relationship Interest Is Lost

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
Couples Share Their "Golden Rule" For Marriage

How do you make your relationship work? Turns out, some popular clichés offer solid advice in this department. Common phrases you’ve heard all your life get repeated a lot because they work and they can be applied to romantic relationships as well. These platitudes are considered “golden rules”...
Carrie Wynn

Nonmonogamous Relationships Proving More Common

When I was in college, I dated someone that is often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.
It's Complicated: Finding Love Again After Divorce

It's Complicated: Finding Love Again After Divorce. Off-the-bat disclaimer: I’m not a professional relationship expert. I’m just a woman who’s had a whole lot of relationship drama and trauma over the past decade, who wants to share her story for anyone who might find it helpful. I got married at 26, divorced at 32, and, just a few months ago, remarried at 34. All aboard the emotional rollercoaster.
Husband never reciprocates on Valentine’s Day

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I have been going through a rough patch, and I don’t want to pretend like everything is great just because it’s Valentine’s Day. I used to go all out and get him a nice gift or prepare him a delicious dinner, but I got tired of doing that because he rarely reciprocated. This year, I […]
According to Couples…These are the Keys to a Happy Marriage

In a new poll, people were asked to name the top signs of a happy marriage and it likely differs from couple to couple…see if you agree. Number one…one of the love languages…spending a lot of quality time together. The next requires some bed side manner…it’s taking care of each other when you’re sick. Others are feeling like you can be yourself with them. Encouraging them to pursue their own hobbies and interests. Letting them see you at your worst and your best. Cuddling and being respectful to them in front of other people.
Cheaper Wedding. Longer Marriage

The secret to a long marriage could be starting life together with a big but cheap wedding. Couples who spend tens of thousands of dollars on their big day, or invite just a handful of friends and family are more likely to end up divorcing. Researchers found that ten percent...
Schiffo

Is Trust in Relationships Necessary for a Successful Marriage or Relationship?

One of the most important components of a successful marriage or relationship is trust in one's partner. Maintaining a healthy relationship is vital. For a relationship to be successful, mutual trust must be present. Relationships suffer in many ways when there is a lack of trust and there are worries about infidelity in relationships.
Kindergartners share thoughts on love and marriage

When taking your Valentine to dinner, what are some manners you should show?. Don’t play with your food. Or burp on purpose. Or blow bubbles in your milk. Be respectful. Don’t pull their hair. Say “yes, please” or “no, thank you.”. Don’t run around the...
‘Law & Order’ Wishes You a Happy Valentine’s Day with Some of the Franchise’s Best Couples

It’s Valentine’s Day, which means scrolling through your social media involves reading post after post of mushy professions of love written by friends and strangers alike. If you need a break from the never-ending descriptions of true loves and forever Valentines, Law & Order has your back. Though Law & Order is joining in on the Valentine’s Day celebrations, their post includes strictly fictional and platonic couples.
Relationship advice for Valentine's Day

KUTV — Valentine's Day is just around the corner!. To help with preparations, Dr. Dravon James joined Fresh Living to share how we can bring more love into our lives, with or without a partner. Dr. Dravon James is a Transformation Specialist, Inspirational Speaker, Every Day Peacemaker, life coach,...
Happy Valentine’s Day To All The Lovers Out There!

I’m going to selfishly use my blog space here to wish my Valentine of 26 years, Meg Young, a Very Happy Valentine’s Day…Meg has added so much to my life, I honestly don’t know where I’d be without her. Not only has she been an amazing (and patient) spouse, a world-class parent to our three kids, and a solid business partner, but she helped me do something that changed my life: she helped inspire me to grow up. The world is certainly easier to navigate and enjoy when you’re able to get out of your own way. Although every important relationship in our lives teaches us something, I know I’ve learned the most from being together with Meg since, well, before The Internet 🙂 Here’s to all the couples out there who recognize the amazing gift they have in each other (insert Heart Emoji here).
