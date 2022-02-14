ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

AstraZeneca wins U.S. contract to deliver 1M more doses of COVID-19 antibody therapy

By Dulan Lokuwithana
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) has been awarded $855M worth of contract modification by the U.S. Department of Defense for the company’s COVID-19 antibody therapy, AZD7442, also known as Evusheld. According to a press release on Monday, the newly finalized deal includes 500K more doses of Evusheld...

Related
Seeking Alpha

Enanta begins dosing of oral COVID-19 therapy EDP-235 in phase 1 trial

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) dosed the first person in its phase 1 trial of its oral COVID-19 treatment and prevention therapy EDP-235. The phase 1 study will evaluate the EDP-235 in single ascending doses (SAD), including a two-part food effect cohort, and multiple ascending doses (MAD) compared to placebo in healthy volunteers. All SAD and MAD cohorts will enroll eight participants who will be randomized to receive EDP-235 or placebo in a 3:1 ratio.
Seeking Alpha

Mirati KRAS inhibitor goes under FDA review for lung cancer

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) is trading ~7% lower in the pre-market on Wednesday after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted its marketing application for KRASG12C inhibitor adagrasib for accelerated approval. The New Drug Application (NDA) for oral therapy was accepted by the federal agency as...
Seeking Alpha

Amylyx announces upcoming AdCom meeting on ALS therapy

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to hold an Advisory Committee meeting to decide on its marketing application for AMX0035, an experimental drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). According to the company, the regulator’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs...
abcnews4.com

More than 50 million free COVID-19 tests delivered

CNN — More than 50 million households have received their free COVID-19 home tests from the federal government. On Wednesday, White House COVID-19 response team's senior adviser, Doctor Tom Inglesby said that represents more than 80 percent of the initial orders. The Biden administration announced in December it bought...
ShareCast

AstraZeneca's Saphnelo receives EU approval

Drugmaker AstraZeneca revealed on Wednesday that Saphnelo had received European Union approval as an add-on therapy for the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe, active autoantibody-positive systemic lupus erythematosus. 7,603.78. 17:25 16/02/22. n/a. n/a. 4,280.19. 17:25 16/02/22. n/a. n/a. 4,251.96. 17:30 16/02/22. n/a. n/a. 18,689.26. 17:25 16/02/22. -0.04%. -8.02. AstraZeneca...
AMA

FDA: Spring will bring more supplies of effective COVID-19 therapies

Monoclonal antibodies and antivirals have strengthened the COVID-19 response arsenal, but some are in short supply and not all are equipped to deal with the fast-spreading Omicron variant. What you need to know about COVID-19 Explore top articles, videos, research highlights and more from the AMA—your source for clear, evidence-based...
Seeking Alpha

Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot delayed amid slow data collection - BioNTech CEO

Slower-than-expected data gathering has forced COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) to delay the delivery of their Omicron-specific shot by several weeks, according to BioNTech Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin. Once the vaccine is available, the companies would reassess its requirement, Sahin told German newspaper Bild on Thursday...
Seeking Alpha

Adagio: A COVID-19 Play With Big Potential On Possible Treatment And Prevention

Three recent independent in-vitro studies show that ADG20 has neutralization activity against Omicron. Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) is a great speculative biotech to look into. I believe it holds potential if its monoclonal antibodies establish proof of concept in prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in patients. While this is a risky endeavor it has 3 shots on goal for possible treatment/prevention of this virus. The three candidates in question are ADG10, ADG20 and Pan-CoV. While COVID-19 cases are dropping off, there will always be a place for a treatment option with a segment of the population. In other words, while COVID-19 has been dropping off it's not going to disappear entirely. Not only that, but Adagio is also developing a preclinical monoclonal antibody for seasonal and pandemic influenza. With the extensive focus of targeting only COVID-19 at the moment, this is why I view it as a highly speculative biotech. However, with the current stock price of $6.41 per share, I believe the risk/reward scenario is highly attractive. Plus, the stock reached a 52-week high of $78.82 per share at one point. I don't believe it will reach that high of a stock price again immediately, but with solid clinical data in using a monoclonal antibody to treat/prevent COVID-19, I could see it reaching around $20 per share. This would be on the basis of developing a solid drug for COVID-19. If it also eventually achieves proof of concept for prevention of influenza as well, then I expect an even higher stock price in the future. It had a setback in clinical development of ADG20 when it comes to the Omicron variant, but is comparable to several other monoclonal antibodies against this variant. Even then, it addressed the issue with newly released data in January showing that ADG20 is effective in neutralizing Omicron.
wrfalp.com

FDA Authorizes New Antibody Treatment for COVID-19

ABC News reports the drug, called bebtelovimab from Eli Lilly, is a monoclonal therapy meant for COVID-19 patients as young as 12 who are at high risk for getting severely ill and who were recently infected, to keep them from getting even sicker and keep them out of the hospital.
Benzinga

Hookipa Pharma Stock Surges On HIV Pact With Gilead

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOK) amended and restated collaboration and license agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) for arenaviral immunotherapy as a component of a potential functional curative regimen for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). In April 2018, Gilead licensed exclusive rights to Hookipa's arenaviral platform to develop immunotherapies for...
Seeking Alpha

As states lift mask mandates, CDC indicates it may also alter guidance

With the COVID-19 pandemic easing in many parts of the country, many states are lifting indoor mask mandates. While the CDC hasn't done the same, some change may be imminent. During a press briefing earlier Wednesday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that the agency is reviewing its mask guidance, and is looking at basing it on a new metric: hospitalizations.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Kato Wins FDA Approval for Human Studies of Drug for Retinal Disorders

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kato Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the FDA has approved the company's investigational new drug (IND) application to conduct human studies using Resolv ER™ for the treatment of Vitreomacular Attachment (VMA). This first-in-class patented formulation therapeutic drug is intended to separate the vitreous from the retina to reduce the risk of progression of many retinal pathologies. This approval allows Kato to study the efficacy of Resolv ER™ on VMA which may lead to retinal tears, retinal detachment, and macular holes.
biospace.com

HOOKIPA Takes Charge of Gilead-partnered HIV Program

HOOKIPA Pharma's shares have soared after the company stated it had amended and restated a collaboration and license agreement with Gilead Sciences to develop immunotherapies against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). HOOKIPA and Gilead initially teamed up in 2018, with Gilead licensing exclusive rights to HOOKIPA’s versatile arenaviral platform to develop...
Salon

Covid-recovered patients are seeing a huge rise in heart-related issues

Even a mild case of COVID-19 can increase a person's risk of having a serious cardiovascular event — like stroke or heart failure — within a year after infection. That's according to an open-access study involving more than 11 million people published earlier this month in Nature Medicine. The study, conducted by researchers at the Veterans Health Administration (VA) St. Louis Health Care System and Washington University in St. Louis, pulled data from patients at 1,255 health care facilities across the U.S. The authors zeroed in on 153,760 veterans who tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and January 15, 2021 and survived at least 30 days after the infection. Then, they put together a comparison group of 5.6 million veterans from the same timeframe who didn't test positive for COVID-19, and a second control group of more than 5.9 million people who sought VA care in 2017.
